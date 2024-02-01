ADVERTISEMENT

Looking to save space but want to keep your bathroom just as beautiful? Small baths are here to help. They’ll spice up your bathroom, save space, and give standard-sized baths a run for their money.

To make finding the perfect bath easier, we at Bored Panda worked tirelessly to compare multiple small bath options available. We carefully considered reviews, prices, and features, selecting only the top choices in each category.

Before You Buy

Design. The bathtub design dictates installation requirements. Freestanding and clawfoot tubs can be placed anywhere where the water supply allows. On the other hand, drop-in and walk-in tubs might need to be surrounded by walls.

Size. Consider your bathroom’s size, and be sure to leave some overhead. If you’re taller, you should look at 47-inch small baths (1200mm and above), while 39-inch small baths (1000mm and below) won't provide much soaking room.

Features. Showerheads, jets, and even overflow drains may not be included in a standard bath. If you want to enjoy these features, be prepared to spend extra.

Our Top Picks

Top small bathtubs under $700.00

Mokleba 47-inch Lucite Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub

Top modern bathtubs

FerdY Tahiti 55-inch Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub

Top old-fashioned bathtubs

Woodbridge 54-inch Heavy Duty Acrylic Clawfoot Bathtub

Top small shower baths

American Standard Evolution 46-inch Acrylic Drop-in Bathtub

Top small bathtubs to splurge on

Anzzi Walk-in Tub

Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.

Top Small Bathtubs Under $700.00

Looking for a budget-friendly solution? These small baths will cost you just under the $700 mark. Just remember to add installation costs.