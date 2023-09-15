People Can’t Get Enough Of This Adorable Cat Living And Working At Home Depot

Going to stores like Home Depot is always good fun and serves as a test for any relationship – kind of like IKEA but less hardcore. However, one Home Depot exceeds all customer expectations thanks to an exceptional employee: an adorable cat named Leo. This skilled mouse hunter quickly became a local sensation and an internet darling, thanks to his fashion sense and top-tier professionalism in customer care.

Meet Leo – the most adorable Home Depot employee

Leo came to live and work at the Home Depot store in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, when the staff noticed a rodent problem. They adopted Leo from a local shelter in hopes that he would give them a helping hand – or rather, a helping paw.

Soon, this lovely tabby proved that he is a reliable employee who puts in 100% effort into his work. Not only does he catch pesky rodents, but he also takes care of them, saving staff and customers from having to witness any remains. Where is his Employee of the Month award?

Leo quickly caught the attention of the customers, who would spend more time petting the cat than looking for lightbulbs or paint. Many of them were fascinated by this confident employee and his fabulous shirt. A lot of people were undressing Leo, thinking they were helping the chubby cat beat the heat. This prompted the staff to put up a sign reading ‘Please do not take Leo’s shirt off’.

Initially, Leo had to wear the shirt after a visit to the vet for a scratch on his skin. However, he looked so fabulous in his outfit that the staff decided to make it a tradition to dress him up.

Leo was adopted by store staff to help combat rodent infestation – a job he takes very seriously

Leo has everything a happy cat would need – fancy cat tree, good quality food and plenty of cuddles from people who love him

After an injury, Leo had to wear a shirt to help his wound heal. He looked so adorable that the employees decided to keep dressing him

One day in June, Jeff Simpkins, a regular at the store, was getting some things for his own cats, Will and Grace, when he met Leo. Being a cat lover, he was intrigued by the idea of a cat living in the store and decided to investigate further. He inquired about Leo’s well-being from an employee, who graciously showed him where Leo lives. Turns out, Leo is a spoiled one – he has a fancy cat tree, loads of treats, access to a clean toilet, and receives all the attention from staff and customers.

From that moment, Jeff started visiting Leo regularly, and they formed a beautiful friendship. Jeff is often accompanied by his own cat, Will, who is also fond of Leo. Simpkins began posting TikToks about Leo and answering people’s questions.

Some of them were worried that Leo was unsafe in the store. Jeff posted a video where an employee told him that Leo sleeps in a climate-controlled gardening section. The store cannot close until they make sure Leo is tucked in for the night. I bet that’s the favorite part of anyone’s shift!

Soon, Jeff’s TikToks went viral, garnering millions of views on videos of Leo. In these videos, you can see Leo in various poses, receiving pets and scratches, and inspecting the perimeters of the store. One video even shows him rescuing customers from a mouse. Well done, Leo!

“How does it feel to be the best employee of the store?”

As Leo’s popularity grew, people started visiting the store specifically to meet Leo. They bring him presents and treats, which he happily accepts. But as it turns out, Leo has to cut back on treats. Home Depot employee Donna, who is his primary caretaker, said he’s a little bit ‘chonky’ and needs to diet. At least he’s getting plenty of exercise running around the store!”

Not only does Leo earn an honest living, but he is also inadvertently helping other cats. He’s breaking negative stereotypes of shelter cats, showing that shelters are full of adorable furry friends who are ready to help with any problem, be it mice infestation or an empty place in one’s heart. Oh, and imagine how warm your hands would be holding a soft cat. Perhaps it is a sign to visit a local cat shelter?

Many people visit Home Depot just to see Leo and give him a cuddle or a tasty treat

Although Donna, his primary caretaker, says he needs to go on a diet

Feline fashionista won internet hearts

Turns out, Leo is not the only Home Depot cat. Stores in Chandler, Arizona, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey also have resident cats who enhance the shopping experience for countless customers. Nevertheless, Leo stands out as the best dressed one, sporting funky shirts and other outfits carefully curated by the loving store staff.

Adorable Leo is an embodiment of the unexpected joy that can be found in everyday life. Even in mundane tasks such as shopping for brushes and getting paint samples, we can find pleasant surprises and, hopefully, get to pet a fluffy cat. Then again, owning a cat brings surprises every day.

If you’re in an area, definitely pop in and visit Leo and take a picture of him in one of his funky outfits.

Do you know any cats with jobs?

