Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own
17points
Parenting1 hour ago

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Larsas Jaseliūnas and
Monika Pašukonytė

Does everyone have that little pang of anxiety whenever they’re ordering food? Every time I attempt to order something, it’s as if I’m reading off a script in my head. And if the cashier somehow derails it, I need a second to rally my dozen brain cells to correct myself.

This mom-turned-influencer showed off one of her kids ordering some food at Dairy Queen without a single sign of that anxiety, even getting something for his little bro, although this hasn’t gone without upsetting some netizens and customer service workers.

More info: TikTok

Teaching your kids to be independent is difficult, as you can never tell what’s too independent

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Image credits: Jeremy Bishop

According to Ashlyn, she didn’t intend for her son to order, but he just launched into it

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Image credits: @ashlyn_ross

He ordered for himself, his brother and attempted to order some more food, when mom stopped him

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Image credits: @ashlyn_ross

Watch the original video here:

@ashlyn_ross At first I tried to tell Cove that DQ didnt allow kids to order 🙈 but as you can see- he got his way. #cove #dairyqueen #dq #toddlerordersdairyqueen #funnytoddlers #boymom #momsoftiktok ♬ original sound – Ashlyn Ross

According to Ashlyn’s comments, people appreciate her kids ordering, saying that it makes their day

Although the video garnered quite a lot of controversy, Ashlyn Ross, the mom in the video, didn’t agree with it. She mentioned in the comments that a bunch of people are writing negative comments, while the DQ staff are never rude and say that the kids make their day, giving them some extra treats as well.

According to Parenting From The Heart, letting your kids order their own food can be empowering for them. Kids finding that they can do things like these single-handedly can be a huge boost in self esteem for them. This will also allow them to build confidence when speaking with adults, as we usually tell kids not to talk to strangers, so this may be a good opportunity for them to connect positively.

Parenting From The Heart goes on to say that it’s ultimately up to you to decide when kids are ready to order for themselves, but a lot of kids are ready at 3 years of age, when given 2 choices. If you’d like to know how you can foster your kids’ independence, Mommy Nearest has some good tips.

One thing you can do is give them chores, as it helps kids understand responsibility, help with time management and goal-setting. An important thing is giving them a regular allowance. If they complete weekly chores, you can give them an agreed-upon sum of money. This will help them understand the value of money and kindle financial skills early on.

Another good idea is allowing them to do things on their own. Instead of grabbing things out of their hands and doing stuff for them, you should let them struggle at times and figure things out on their own. This will improve their confidence and grow independence skills, which will be necessary in the future.

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Image credits: @ashlyn_ross

But what to do if you’re on the other side of the barricade and the child, while independent, is less than polite?

Being the Parent has some good advice when it comes to dealing with bratty kids, whether you’re a family member or a stranger.

Before saying anything, you should check your own feelings. It’s easy to get offended and snap back, but a lot of the time kids are still learning about social norms and may be acting out on feelings that they don’t quite understand.

Therefore it’s always best to just play the waiting game, rather than say something offensive to the kid and risk hurting them and upsetting their parents as well.

Counting to five could help you collect yourself and think the situation over before you do something inadvertent.

If you or your kids aren’t involved in the unknown kids being rude, it’s best to just avoid it, instead of getting into a conflict. But if you see that the situation is getting out of hand, with someone’s health being at risk or the child possibly being able to cause major damage, you may step in and reprimand the child, ideally involving their parents.

Although, when parents get involved and they’re just as bad or even worse than the kids, it’s a whole ‘nother can of worms.

The mom’s clip collected more than 560k views, with a bit more than 46k likes. Among the 291 there were loads of opinions. Some people said they love the kid and that his ordering is super cute, while others said that it’s already hard enough for customer service workers to understand what people are saying to the ordering machines and that it would have been better to spare them the hassle.

Comments were conflicted, with some people saying that it was super cute, while others said that it’s super annoying

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Influencer Mom Blasted Online For Letting Her Son Order On His Own

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Larsas Jaseliūnas
Larsas Jaseliūnas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Larsas is a Bored Panda writer, finishing his New Media Language bachelor's diploma with competencies in Educology at the Kaunas University of Technology. Interested in topics ranging from theology to deep space exploration, microhistory to operatic science fiction, Larsas enjoys researching anything and everything and talking ears off of his friends and colleagues about his findings.

Read more »
Monika Pašukonytė
Monika Pašukonytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey! I'm a photo editor. In my free time, I love going to art galleries, exhibitions, concerts or just hanging out in nature with my friends. My dream is to get an RV and travel around the world with my dog.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
Riche White
Riche White
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why isn't he buckled in his car seat? Since the pictures show you at the drive through technically the vehicle is still in motion. Way to go, Mom!

0
0points
reply
POST
Riche White
Riche White
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why isn't he buckled in his car seat? Since the pictures show you at the drive through technically the vehicle is still in motion. Way to go, Mom!

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda