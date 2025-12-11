ADVERTISEMENT

The serial hobbyist is the friend whose personality is a rotating cast of whatever DIY they saw on TikTok last Tuesday. One week, they're a master ceramicist with a singular, slightly lopsided pot to their name. The next, they're a sourdough guru with a starter they've named 'Brad.'

Their home is a beautiful, chaotic museum of passions past and projects forgotten. What do you get for the person who has already tried everything for at least a long weekend? You lean into the chaos. You fuel the creative fire. You get them the one thing they haven't tried yet, and you accept that in six months, it may just be another beautiful artifact in their collection.