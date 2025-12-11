16 Gifts For The Friend Whose Personality Is Found In An Aisle At Hobby Lobby
The serial hobbyist is the friend whose personality is a rotating cast of whatever DIY they saw on TikTok last Tuesday. One week, they're a master ceramicist with a singular, slightly lopsided pot to their name. The next, they're a sourdough guru with a starter they've named 'Brad.'
Their home is a beautiful, chaotic museum of passions past and projects forgotten. What do you get for the person who has already tried everything for at least a long weekend? You lean into the chaos. You fuel the creative fire. You get them the one thing they haven't tried yet, and you accept that in six months, it may just be another beautiful artifact in their collection.
A Cardboard 3D Wall-Art Butterfly Will Give Them The Power To Create A Stunning, Multi-Dimensional Piece Of Art That Will Also Make Them Feel Like A Brilliant, Eco-Conscious, And Very Crafty Interior Designer
Review: "Stunning!! I love it." - Daniela Quiroga
Their Window Is About To Get A Major Glow-Up, And They'll Get To Casually Mention, 'Oh, That Little Thing? I Made It,' To Every Single Person Who Visits Thanks To This Stained Glass Sea Turtle Kit
Review: "Easy & fun project." - Amazon Customer
The Chaotic, Junk-Drawer-Esque Mess That They Currently Call A Toolbox Can Now Be Replaced By The Organized, Everything-In-Its-Place Utopia Of This Mini Toolbox With Drawers
Review: "Three little toolbox for my modeling tools. Very sturdy and the drawers work well. Top compartment is large enabling you to put some separation trays. Really nice item." - Amazon Customer
A Mosaic Coaster Kit Will Allow Them To Create A Set Of Beautiful Coasters That Will Also Serve As A Subtle, "Yes-I-Made-This-Myself" Reminder To Their Guests To Please, For The Love Of God, Use A Coaster
Review: "Overall fun experience and if my mom hadn't refused to make more with me I'd do it again!" - Rebecca Williams
Their Sewing Hobby Can Now Have Its Main Character, Cottage-Core Moment With This Picnic Basket Sewing Box
Review: "Absolutely love this box! It is so cute and relatively spacious! I love looking at it on my craft shelf. It does not fit my plastic embroidery floss containers, which is a bit of a bummer, but I should have measured better. Otherwise it is great quality with a sturdy handle, and looks just like the photo! Will keep this forever!" - Kari
As you look at your shopping cart, understand your true power. With each item you select, you are deciding who your friend gets to be for the next month. Will they be the mysterious, leather-bound-journal-making poet? Or the cheerful, slightly sticky candlemaker? The choice is yours. Wield this power wisely.
A 3D LEGO Chameleon Wall Art Will Give Them The Power To Build A Tiny, Colorful, And Slightly Judgmental Reptile Friend Who Will Also Double As A Very Cool Piece Of Home Decor
Review: "Overall, highly recommend, but I can understand how some people may find this set way too complicated to enjoy putting it together. It probably took me a total of about 8-12 hours total to complete." - Edward C. Coffin
An Eco Printing & Flower Pounding Kit Will Allow Them To Take Their Aggression Out On A Bunch Of Innocent Flowers In A Way That Is Both Therapeutic And Results In A Beautiful Piece Of Art
Review: "I bought this art product for my 9 year old girl. She loved it a lot!" - catherine que
The Visible Mending Book Will Teach Them How To Turn Their Sad, Holey Clothes Into Beautiful, One-Of-A-Kind Works Of Art That Are Also A Subtle, "Look-At-Me-I'm-So-Crafty" Flex
Review: "I work in a makers space where we empower people to create. They have falling in love with the clothes they OWN. I enjoy learning and sharing while sitting and talking, stitching with someone. I find their stories come out. Thank you so much for taking the time to write this book. Colorfully, DeAnna" - Amazon Customer
A Roll Of Lomochrome Purple 35 Mm Film Will Make Their Photography Hobby Feel Less Like A Regular, Boring Activity And More Like A Psychedelic, Purple-Hued Trip Through A 70s Rock Album Cover
Review: "Awesome appearance. Very surprising film every time is used. Different results in order of the asa used." - GERMAN H.
A Copy Of Extraordinary Things To Cut Out And Collage Is A Glorious, Papery Playground Of Weird, Wonderful, And Slightly Unsettling Images That Will Take Their Collage Game To A Whole New Level Of Beautiful Chaos
Review: "Gorgeous flowers for collage projects!!" - Hannah C
For The Friend Who Is A Master Gardener One Week And A Budding Novelist The Next, The Voyager Refillable Notebook Is A Home For Every Single One Of Their Future Personalities
Review: "Starting my journaling journey and this is the perfect start-up. Everything came packaged up, with everything you need to start." - Alyssa
Let's pour one out for the hobbies of yesteryear. The lonely pottery wheel, the sourdough starter that was ghosted, the half-knitted scarf that looks more like a potholder. Don't let that deter you. The joy isn't in the completion, it's in the glorious, chaotic, all-consuming passion of the first two weeks.
An Ergonomics Crochet Hook Set Will Give Their Hands The Kind Of Comfortable, Cushioned, And Deeply Satisfying Crocheting Experience They So Richly Deserve
Review: "These crochet hooks are super comfy and easy work with. The handles make them more ergonomic and comfortable for long crocheting sessions. They are high quality and do not snag on your yarn like some other plastic hooks can." - Annairb
A Copy Of The Antiquarian Sticker Book Is A Glorious, Papery Treasure Chest Of Tiny, Beautiful, And Slightly Weird Stickers That Will Make Their Journal Look Like It Was Curated By A Victorian Ghost
Review: "Better than expected! for those of us, that enjoy creating collages, journaling, etc., this book of incredible stickers is a must. Definitely won’t disappoint especially if you like stickers that are rarely seen." - amazon customer
A Tube Of Silver Art Clay Is Basically A Magical, Squishy Tube Of Pure, Unadulterated Alchemy That Will Allow Them To Create Their Own Shiny Silver Jewelry
Review: "I was able to make one pendant with this precious metal clay." - AmberM
A Cyanotype Kit Will Allow Them To Create Beautiful, Dreamy, And Slightly Ghostly Blue-Hued Works Of Art Using Only The Power Of The Sun And Their Own Creative Genius
Review: "This kid was a perfect family craft when on vacation. Comes in a cute box and had everything we needed besides the fun materials to create the images. We used natural resources but you can also cut shapes out of paper, etc. def recommend!" - Deidre Griffith
A Set Of Dripless Taper Candles Will Allow Them To Live Out Their Fantasy Of Being A Mysterious, Old-Timey Character In A Gothic Novel, Without The Annoying, Waxy Mess
Review: "Good smell, nice color, exactly what I needed! I had been planning to get that specific color for a long time." - Valerie Rosales