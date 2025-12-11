ADVERTISEMENT

The serial hobbyist is the friend whose personality is a rotating cast of whatever DIY they saw on TikTok last Tuesday. One week, they're a master ceramicist with a singular, slightly lopsided pot to their name. The next, they're a sourdough guru with a starter they've named 'Brad.'

Their home is a beautiful, chaotic museum of passions past and projects forgotten. What do you get for the person who has already tried everything for at least a long weekend? You lean into the chaos. You fuel the creative fire. You get them the one thing they haven't tried yet, and you accept that in six months, it may just be another beautiful artifact in their collection.

Decorative colorful butterfly wall art with floral accents, perfect gifts for the friend from a Hobby Lobby isle.

Review: "Stunning!! I love it." - Daniela Quiroga

    #2

    Their Window Is About To Get A Major Glow-Up, And They'll Get To Casually Mention, 'Oh, That Little Thing? I Made It,' To Every Single Person Who Visits Thanks To This Stained Glass Sea Turtle Kit

    Stained glass sea turtle ornament featuring green and blue panels, perfect gifts for the friend from a Hobby Lobby isle.

    Review: "Easy & fun project." - Amazon Customer

    #3

    The Chaotic, Junk-Drawer-Esque Mess That They Currently Call A Toolbox Can Now Be Replaced By The Organized, Everything-In-Its-Place Utopia Of This Mini Toolbox With Drawers

    Toolbox and hand tools on workbench with person using hand plane, illustrating gifts found in an isle at Hobby Lobby.

    Review: "Three little toolbox for my modeling tools. Very sturdy and the drawers work well. Top compartment is large enabling you to put some separation trays. Really nice item." - Amazon Customer

    Colorful handmade mosaic coasters with glass tiles and pearls, perfect gifts for hobby lobby personality friends.

    Review: "Overall fun experience and if my mom hadn't refused to make more with me I'd do it again!" - Rebecca Williams

    #5

    Their Sewing Hobby Can Now Have Its Main Character, Cottage-Core Moment With This Picnic Basket Sewing Box

    Decorative sewing basket with applique details, perfect gift idea from a Hobby Lobby isle for creative friends.

    Review: "Absolutely love this box! It is so cute and relatively spacious! I love looking at it on my craft shelf. It does not fit my plastic embroidery floss containers, which is a bit of a bummer, but I should have measured better. Otherwise it is great quality with a sturdy handle, and looks just like the photo! Will keep this forever!" - Kari

    As you look at your shopping cart, understand your true power. With each item you select, you are deciding who your friend gets to be for the next month. Will they be the mysterious, leather-bound-journal-making poet? Or the cheerful, slightly sticky candlemaker? The choice is yours. Wield this power wisely.

    Colorful block-built chameleon art piece displayed as a unique gift idea for Hobby Lobby shoppers.

    Review: "Overall, highly recommend, but I can understand how some people may find this set way too complicated to enjoy putting it together. It probably took me a total of about 8-12 hours total to complete." - Edward C. Coffin

    Assorted leaves and flowers displayed on a table outdoors, showcasing unique gifts from a Hobby Lobby isle.

    Review: "I bought this art product for my 9 year old girl. She loved it a lot!" - catherine que

    Visible mending denim jeans with colorful fabric patches, showcasing creative gifts from Hobby Lobby aisles.

    Review: "I work in a makers space where we empower people to create. They have falling in love with the clothes they OWN. I enjoy learning and sharing while sitting and talking, stitching with someone. I find their stories come out. Thank you so much for taking the time to write this book. Colorfully, DeAnna" - Amazon Customer

    Woman in traditional clothing holding a decorative parasol standing among lush plants in a Hobby Lobby gift aisle-like setting.

    Review: "Awesome appearance. Very surprising film every time is used. Different results in order of the asa used." - GERMAN H.

    Book cover featuring collage art and an open page with vintage floral illustrations, ideal gifts for Hobby Lobby lovers.

    Review: "Gorgeous flowers for collage projects!!" - Hannah C

    #11

    For The Friend Who Is A Master Gardener One Week And A Budding Novelist The Next, The Voyager Refillable Notebook Is A Home For Every Single One Of Their Future Personalities

    Black leather journal with pens and a beige notebook on wooden surface, ideal gifts for the friend at Hobby Lobby isle

    Review: "Starting my journaling journey and this is the perfect start-up. Everything came packaged up, with everything you need to start." - Alyssa

    Let's pour one out for the hobbies of yesteryear. The lonely pottery wheel, the sourdough starter that was ghosted, the half-knitted scarf that looks more like a potholder. Don't let that deter you. The joy isn't in the completion, it's in the glorious, chaotic, all-consuming passion of the first two weeks.

    Colorful yarn cake, crochet hook, and coffee cup on a table, representing gifts in a Hobby Lobby craft isle.

    Review: "These crochet hooks are super comfy and easy work with. The handles make them more ergonomic and comfortable for long crocheting sessions. They are high quality and do not snag on your yarn like some other plastic hooks can." - Annairb

    Antiquarian sticker book opened displaying vintage stickers, a unique gift found in an isle at Hobby Lobby.

    Review: "Better than expected! for those of us, that enjoy creating collages, journaling, etc., this book of incredible stickers is a must. Definitely won’t disappoint especially if you like stickers that are rarely seen." - amazon customer

    Silver pendant necklace with dragon design placed on an open book, perfect gift for personality found in an isle at Hobby Lobby.

    Review: "I was able to make one pendant with this precious metal clay." - AmberM

    Blue cyanotype prints of leaves and feathers displayed on a plaid tablecloth, perfect hobby lobby gift idea.

    Review: "This kid was a perfect family craft when on vacation. Comes in a cute box and had everything we needed besides the fun materials to create the images. We used natural resources but you can also cut shapes out of paper, etc. def recommend!" - Deidre Griffith

    Four lit red and green tapered candles in black cube holders on a table, perfect gifts found in an isle at Hobby Lobby.

    Review: "Good smell, nice color, exactly what I needed! I had been planning to get that specific color for a long time." - Valerie Rosales

