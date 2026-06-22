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Fashion is all about taking risks. If you leave the house knowing that some people will despise your outfit, you’re probably making the right choices. But there are some articles of clothing that are essentially universally hated, so if you’re ready to be a fashion critic, we’ve got plenty of pieces for you to pick apart right here.

Bored Panda has searched far and wide for comedically bad clothing design fails, so we’ve compiled a list of our findings below. From text that makes no sense to color schemes that might remind you of something disgusting, there’s no limit to the ways that designers can mess up. We hope you enjoy channeling your inner Miranda Priestly and scrolling through these hilarious faux pas, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but laugh at!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

It's Supposed To Be A Floral Pattern, It Looks Like Bruises

Person wearing sheer tights with bruise-like patterns, an example of bad clothing designs.

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    #2

    T-Shirts For A Fun Run

    Seven women in bright yellow t-shirts with a 'Friends' logo, an example of clothing designs.

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    #3

    Shoes That Look Like You Always Just Stepped In Dog Poop

    Side and sole view of a grey sneaker, showcasing an unusual texture on the sole, a poor clothing design choice.

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    Have you ever had a meltdown after going shopping for jeans? Perhaps you’ve tried on 25 pairs, but nothing fits just right. Everything is too baggy in the waist, yet too tight in the hips. Or nothing is the exact cut and color that you had in mind. So you give up, buy a pretzel, and leave the mall feeling ten times worse than you did when you arrived. 

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    We all have to wear clothes pretty much all of the time, so you would think that designing cute, comfortable pieces of clothing would be extremely easy. Yet for some reason, it seems like bizarre and uncomfortable items are the norm, not the exception. As you can clearly see from this list, there’s no limit to the number of terrible pieces that you can buy, no matter where you live. 
    #4

    Do You Like My New Boots?

    A pair of cowboy boots cut into sandals, showcasing bad clothing designs.

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    #5

    The Heel Of These Heels Are Heels

    Woman in a white dress and unusual white high heels on a subway, showcasing bad clothing designs.

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    #6

    Hood On vs. Hood Off

    Two images of a black hoodie with 'Anti Animal Cruelty Club' and 'Animal Cruelty Club' on the back, poor clothing designs.

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    According to Vogue, part of the reason why we’re all struggling to find decent clothing nowadays is that nobody knows where to shop. Fast fashion brands are accessible and affordable, but the quality of their pieces is terrible, and their impact on the planet is even worse. Meanwhile, brands that were historically a bit higher end seem to have plummeted in quality in recent years, so you don’t always get what you pay for.

    And luxury brands are obviously off limits for the average person. When half of Americans are struggling to even buy groceries, spending a significant amount of money on clothing is out of the question. But apparently, social media has also played a role in the collective fashion identity crisis.  
    #7

    Finally Found One Of The Infamous "Refuse To Sink Shirts" Irl

    A blue t-shirt with a white anchor graphic and the text 'I refuse to sink,' an example of bad clothing design.

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    #8

    Can We Stop With The Broken Text Clothing? It's So Bad

    Light blue sweatshirt with ROCKY MOUNTAIN N.P. text and a bear, showcasing bad clothing designs.

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    #9

    This Shirt I Found In Turkey

    A red t-shirt with a complex graphic and grammatically incorrect phrases. An example of bad clothing designs.

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    “The pandemic definitely threw the collective style zeitgeist for a loop,” writer and fashion commentator Alexandra Hildreth told Vogue. “Many consumers stopped shopping for office and non-athleisure daywear altogether, and many others got their own style identity swept up in TikTok’s unprecedented trend acceleration.”

    It has become increasingly difficult for social media users to discern what is actually their own taste versus what they think they like because they saw it online. 
    #10

    These Shoes Have A Texture Printed Onto Them. There Is No Actual Texture

    Close-up of a shoe sole with a pattern of small circles, showcasing a bad clothing design.

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    #11

    Meet Asla

    A green clothing design featuring a sequined image of Elsa from Frozen.

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    #12

    I Cant Really Decide If Im Dumb For Walking On Pebbles Or If This Is Just Bad Design

    The sole of a shoe with numerous small pebbles stuck in the holes, indicating a flawed clothing design.

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    Meanwhile, social media has certainly expanded the definition of what is considered fashionable. Clashing patterns, skirts layered over dresses, and using skirts as tops would have been fashion faux pas ten years ago. But for some reason, nowadays, many people seem to be dressing “ugly” on purpose.

    Fashion lover Emilee Russell wrote a piece for her Substack examining this phenomenon, where she noted that unflattering silhouettes are suddenly being celebrated. And part of the reason for this may simply be because we’re bored. 

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    #13

    Cat Socks

    A sock with a kitten face, looking distorted when worn, highlighting bad clothing designs.

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    #14

    Show Me Your Awkward Crops, Let's Make Some New Dinos

    A person wearing white shorts with colorful dinosaur illustrations and a large gold ring, a questionable clothing design.

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    #15

    Hopefully You Guys Find My Shirt As Amusing As I Do!

    A man wearing a black t-shirt featuring a glass of iced tea made of Ice Cube's faces, showcasing bad clothing designs.

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    “We live in a time where fashion history and trends from decades ago can be dug up in about 3 seconds,” Russell explains. “We have immediate access to inspiration from all eras of style via the internet. That being said, it seems that because of this (and the unfortunate nature of micro trends thanks to social media), we’ve mowed through just about every possible trend there is and seen them styled in all the ‘right’ ways according to the style makers. We’re fatigued. We want something new.” And the solution to this might just be breaking the rules.

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    #16

    Buy A Man Eat Fish

    A grey hoodie with a nonsensical saying about fish and a fish graphic, representing bad clothing designs.

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    #17

    Bruh

    Three pairs of socks with misspelled soda brands: Spripe, Coca-Cola, and Peepi, an example of bad clothing designs.

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    #18

    Absent Is A Clothing Brand Here In Nz

    A purple T-shirt with sunflowers and the text Good Times Absent, showcasing bad clothing designs.

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    The Guardian also proclaimed in 2024 that “dressing pretty is over,” noting that “this is fashion’s ugly decade.” But even within the realm of unflattering fashion, you can’t be too ugly. Styling questionable pieces still requires an eye for design, and looking unkempt won’t make anyone envy that dress that makes you look like a pilgrim. One thing that might help is adding plenty of accessories. If you’re covered in jewelry, hair clips, a scarf, and a belt, one unattractive piece won’t stand out so much. And apparently, maximalism is in.      
    #19

    That Awkward Moment When You Accidentally Print A Picture Of A Model In A Similar Shirt Onto The Shirt You Made

    A T-shirt on a mannequin with a photo of a pregnant woman and the text Due in July, highlighting bad clothing designs.

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    #20

    Badly Designed Music Shirt Flatlines

    A person wearing a black T-shirt with the text NO MUSIC, NO LIFE. KNOW MUSIC; KNOW LIFE. written in red and white, showing bad clothing designs.

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    #21

    Be Happy

    A gray sweatshirt with the phrase Don't Be Happy Worry, a misprinted and bad clothing design.

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    It’s also important to remember that you can wear whatever the hell you want, whenever you want, regardless of what’s trending on TikTok. If you find a piece that you love, don’t be scared to wear it. For all you know, it might become trendy next year. And even if it doesn’t, personal style should be personal. At the end of the day, it’s your life. And if you feel confident in something, then it’s certainly worth strutting down the street in. 
    #22

    Didn’t Realise How Bad This T Shirt Was Until I Put On A Jacket!

    A black T-shirt with the word LUCKY, partially covered by a white jacket, turning it into UCK, an example of bad clothing design.

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    #23

    Heres The Second One For Evreyone

    A white T-shirt featuring a humorous image of a person with exaggerated makeup and the phrase Sorry I Have Boy Friends, a bad clothing design.

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    #24

    This Shirt I Bought That May Give Off The Wrong Message

    A person wearing a black polo shirt with numerous pineapple and sunglasses patterns, showcasing bad clothing designs.

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    Are you enjoying these hilariously tragic fashion fails, pandas? Keep upvoting the pieces that you can’t believe were ever created, and let us know in the comments below what the worst articles of clothing you’ve seen recently were. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring terrible design, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Donated Blood Today And This Was The Shirt I Got

    A black t-shirt with numerous positive words and 'Blood Donor' in various fonts, showcasing bad clothing design.

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    #26

    Found This Frankenstein Of A Shirt While Packing My Things For Moving Houses

    Clothing design: A dark brown t-shirt with a split design, showing the words RACE COBRAS and a snake illustration.

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    #27

    How Rude (Toddler Clothes)

    Superman shirt next to a fuzzy sweater with 'SHUT UP YOURSELF' on it, an example of bad clothing designs.

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    #28

    This Shirt That I Ordered For My Son

    A white t-shirt with a green box containing a misspelled NASA logo. An example of bad clothing designs.

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    #29

    Thanks, Tokyo Laundry, For Your Red Label On My Grey Jumper Resulting In The Nice Pink Square On My Back. This Is Now The Craft Jumper Since It’s Ruined

    A hand pointing to a poorly stitched pocket on a grey hoodie, illustrating a bad clothing design.

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    #30

    These Shoes Have A Fake Label Sewn Over Another Fake Label

    A pair of black sandals with adidas branding and a soccer ball logo, displaying bad clothing designs on grass.

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    #31

    Grain Text Effect In Photoshop

    A dark gray clothing design with the word 'Hope' in white and 'Grain text effect in Photoshop' below it, representing bad clothing designs.

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    #32

    Children's T-Shirt, Thought For A Good Minute It Said "Clam"

    A light pink clothing design with the word 'Glam' and pink and purple flowers, illustrating a bad clothing design.

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    #33

    Foot Is Free. Ball Dom

    A gold clothing design with the word 'Bob' and 'Football is Freedom' written in dark gray, showcasing bad clothing designs.

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    #34

    This Pennywise Halloween Costume

    Child in a white and red striped clown costume with an orange wig, an example of a bad clothing design.

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    #35

    These 2020 Glasses

    Woman wearing oversized 2000s novelty glasses, an example of bad clothing designs.

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    #36

    Look At These Amazing Walking Dead Socks!

    A sock with a man's face printed on it, stretched and distorted on a leg, showing bad clothing designs.

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    #37

    Balenciagas New $5000 Dress

    Model wearing a green, boxy, and bad clothing design dress, appearing very stiff.

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    #38

    A 'Polo' Shirt

    Close-up of a bad clothing design: a red polo shirt with an embroidered horse seemingly attacking a person.

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    #39

    "Leg End"?

    A grey long-sleeved shirt with the word LEGEND stylized awkwardly, part of a collection of bad clothing designs.

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    #40

    Found This On Facebook, No Idea What It’s Trying To Say

    A gray T-shirt with poorly arranged, colorful letters that are unreadable, highlighting a bad clothing design.

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    #41

    This Shirt I Got 2 Years Ago

    A blue t-shirt with illegible text in black block letters, a prime example of bad clothing designs.

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    #42

    Shirt Mock-Up Printed On The Shirt

    Clothing design: A dark blue t-shirt hanging on a rack, featuring a simple outline of a t-shirt and the text KEY WEST, FL.

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    #43

    My Dad's Shirt

    Clothing design: A person wearing a gray t-shirt with the word ANONYMOUS misspelled across the chest.

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    #44

    Australian Hat?!?!

    Yellow t-shirt on a mannequin with grammatically incorrect and nonsensical English text, featuring bad clothing designs.

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    #45

    Poorly Translated Shirt

    Close-up of a brown fabric with jumbled, nonsensical white text, representing bad clothing designs.

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    #46

    I’ve Had This Shirt For Years, And Since English Is Not My First Language I Have Always Doubted If This Is Wrong As Hell Or I’m Having A Stroke. Any Help?

    White long-sleeve shirt with the phrase 'won't stop the we surrenter' and a star, highlighting bad clothing designs.

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    #47

    Still Regret Not Buying This Hat I Saw In Japan

    A two-toned cap with embroidered, misspelled location text. An example of bad clothing designs.

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    #48

    This Shirt

    An orange t-shirt with poorly arranged, nonsensical text. An example of bad clothing designs.

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    #49

    It's Supposed To Say "Women Want Me, Fish Fear Me"

    A man wearing a black T-shirt with the text WOMEN ME WANT FEAR FISH ME and a fish graphic, a truly bad clothing design.

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    #50

    I Ordered These Pants, And To Try Them On You Have To Remove The Tags So You Can't Send It Back

    A hand struggling to remove a tag from black pants, highlighting a bad clothing design.

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    #51

    They Put The Website Name On The Shirt That Was Paid For

    A white t-shirt with a penguin illustration and bad clothing designs text that says 'The penguin made r' with 'ironydesign.com' circled.

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    #52

    I Get That It’s A Shirt. But What Does This Mean?

    A woman wearing a black t-shirt with bad clothing designs that says 'IF YOU CAN READ THIS LETS BE FRIENDS'.

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    #53

    Mmmm My Favorite Combo

    A black t-shirt with PJS & wine printed on it, exemplifying bad clothing designs.

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    #54

    Advertising Plus-Size Leggings With A Small Model In One Leg Instead Of Getting A Plus-Sized Model

    Collection of capri pants in various colors, showcasing bad clothing designs on mannequins.

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    #55

    No Has Bo Me Ever?

    A T-shirt with a bad clothing design: a humorous text saying I'm not saying I'm Wonder Woman.

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    #56

    This Official Playstation Brand Shirt With The Circle, X, And Triangle Colors Wrong

    A black t-shirt featuring a repeating pattern of PlayStation symbols next to a PlayStation controller, an example of a poor clothing design.

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    #57

    Someone Tell Me What This Shirt Says

    A white t-shirt with abstract black text that reads 'WAY IS OUT ALWAYS' with numbers, a questionable clothing design.

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    #58

    My Friend Found This Shirt At Target Lmao

    Clothing design: A mannequin in a store, modeling a striped t-shirt with a mismatched vertical seam creating a bad clothing design.

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    #59

    This Doctor Who T-Shirt Is Supposed To Say “Time Lord”

    A black t-shirt with the word 'TMEORD' in a British flag pattern. An example of bad clothing designs.

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    #60

    New Jeans I Ordered Online, Have A Dark Spot Which Make You Look Like You Wet Yourself A Little

    Close-up of blue jeans with an off-center zipper, exemplifying a bad clothing design.

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    #61

    These Pants Don't Even Have Pockets They Just Added A Zipper To Make It Look Like A Pocket

    A close-up of a hand unzipping a tiny, non-functional zipper on black pants, showcasing bad clothing designs.

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    #62

    My Kid’s Robotics Club Shirt

    Clothing design: A close-up of a yellow t-shirt with three gear logos, displaying STEM, CTE, and Office of Career & Innovation.

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    #63

    This Guy Looks Like He's Wearing A Taylor Swift T-Shirt

    A woman wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with a large print of Taylor Swift's face screaming, a bad clothing design.

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