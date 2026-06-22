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Fashion is all about taking risks. If you leave the house knowing that some people will despise your outfit, you’re probably making the right choices. But there are some articles of clothing that are essentially universally hated, so if you’re ready to be a fashion critic, we’ve got plenty of pieces for you to pick apart right here.

Bored Panda has searched far and wide for comedically bad clothing design fails, so we’ve compiled a list of our findings below. From text that makes no sense to color schemes that might remind you of something disgusting, there’s no limit to the ways that designers can mess up. We hope you enjoy channeling your inner Miranda Priestly and scrolling through these hilarious faux pas, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but laugh at!