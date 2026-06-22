63 Clothing Designs So Bad They Deserve Their Own Category
Fashion is all about taking risks. If you leave the house knowing that some people will despise your outfit, you’re probably making the right choices. But there are some articles of clothing that are essentially universally hated, so if you’re ready to be a fashion critic, we’ve got plenty of pieces for you to pick apart right here.
Bored Panda has searched far and wide for comedically bad clothing design fails, so we’ve compiled a list of our findings below. From text that makes no sense to color schemes that might remind you of something disgusting, there’s no limit to the ways that designers can mess up. We hope you enjoy channeling your inner Miranda Priestly and scrolling through these hilarious faux pas, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but laugh at!
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It's Supposed To Be A Floral Pattern, It Looks Like Bruises
T-Shirts For A Fun Run
Shoes That Look Like You Always Just Stepped In Dog Poop
Have you ever had a meltdown after going shopping for jeans? Perhaps you’ve tried on 25 pairs, but nothing fits just right. Everything is too baggy in the waist, yet too tight in the hips. Or nothing is the exact cut and color that you had in mind. So you give up, buy a pretzel, and leave the mall feeling ten times worse than you did when you arrived.
We all have to wear clothes pretty much all of the time, so you would think that designing cute, comfortable pieces of clothing would be extremely easy. Yet for some reason, it seems like bizarre and uncomfortable items are the norm, not the exception. As you can clearly see from this list, there’s no limit to the number of terrible pieces that you can buy, no matter where you live.
Do You Like My New Boots?
The Heel Of These Heels Are Heels
Hood On vs. Hood Off
According to Vogue, part of the reason why we’re all struggling to find decent clothing nowadays is that nobody knows where to shop. Fast fashion brands are accessible and affordable, but the quality of their pieces is terrible, and their impact on the planet is even worse. Meanwhile, brands that were historically a bit higher end seem to have plummeted in quality in recent years, so you don’t always get what you pay for.
And luxury brands are obviously off limits for the average person. When half of Americans are struggling to even buy groceries, spending a significant amount of money on clothing is out of the question. But apparently, social media has also played a role in the collective fashion identity crisis.
Finally Found One Of The Infamous "Refuse To Sink Shirts" Irl
Can We Stop With The Broken Text Clothing? It's So Bad
This Shirt I Found In Turkey
“The pandemic definitely threw the collective style zeitgeist for a loop,” writer and fashion commentator Alexandra Hildreth told Vogue. “Many consumers stopped shopping for office and non-athleisure daywear altogether, and many others got their own style identity swept up in TikTok’s unprecedented trend acceleration.”
It has become increasingly difficult for social media users to discern what is actually their own taste versus what they think they like because they saw it online.
These Shoes Have A Texture Printed Onto Them. There Is No Actual Texture
Meet Asla
I Cant Really Decide If Im Dumb For Walking On Pebbles Or If This Is Just Bad Design
Meanwhile, social media has certainly expanded the definition of what is considered fashionable. Clashing patterns, skirts layered over dresses, and using skirts as tops would have been fashion faux pas ten years ago. But for some reason, nowadays, many people seem to be dressing “ugly” on purpose.
Fashion lover Emilee Russell wrote a piece for her Substack examining this phenomenon, where she noted that unflattering silhouettes are suddenly being celebrated. And part of the reason for this may simply be because we’re bored.
Cat Socks
Show Me Your Awkward Crops, Let's Make Some New Dinos
Hopefully You Guys Find My Shirt As Amusing As I Do!
“We live in a time where fashion history and trends from decades ago can be dug up in about 3 seconds,” Russell explains. “We have immediate access to inspiration from all eras of style via the internet. That being said, it seems that because of this (and the unfortunate nature of micro trends thanks to social media), we’ve mowed through just about every possible trend there is and seen them styled in all the ‘right’ ways according to the style makers. We’re fatigued. We want something new.” And the solution to this might just be breaking the rules.
Buy A Man Eat Fish
Bruh
Absent Is A Clothing Brand Here In Nz
The Guardian also proclaimed in 2024 that “dressing pretty is over,” noting that “this is fashion’s ugly decade.” But even within the realm of unflattering fashion, you can’t be too ugly. Styling questionable pieces still requires an eye for design, and looking unkempt won’t make anyone envy that dress that makes you look like a pilgrim. One thing that might help is adding plenty of accessories. If you’re covered in jewelry, hair clips, a scarf, and a belt, one unattractive piece won’t stand out so much. And apparently, maximalism is in.
That Awkward Moment When You Accidentally Print A Picture Of A Model In A Similar Shirt Onto The Shirt You Made
Badly Designed Music Shirt Flatlines
Be Happy
It’s also important to remember that you can wear whatever the hell you want, whenever you want, regardless of what’s trending on TikTok. If you find a piece that you love, don’t be scared to wear it. For all you know, it might become trendy next year. And even if it doesn’t, personal style should be personal. At the end of the day, it’s your life. And if you feel confident in something, then it’s certainly worth strutting down the street in.
Didn’t Realise How Bad This T Shirt Was Until I Put On A Jacket!
Heres The Second One For Evreyone
This Shirt I Bought That May Give Off The Wrong Message
Are you enjoying these hilariously tragic fashion fails, pandas? Keep upvoting the pieces that you can’t believe were ever created, and let us know in the comments below what the worst articles of clothing you’ve seen recently were. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring terrible design, look no further than right here!