Have you ever found yourself in the midst of a heated argument, feeling like a deer caught in the headlights, desperately searching for a snappy reply? But here's the thing: that clever comeback doesn't always arrive when we need it most. Instead, it often sneaks up on us when we least expect it. We've all been there, haven't we? But today, let’s pay a tribute to the champions of banter.

Introducing the subreddit r/MurderedByWords, a treasure trove for “well-constructed put-downs, comebacks, and counter-arguments”. We’ve collected some of the most brilliant ways people have ended disagreements. So buckle up and get ready to dive into the art of winning an argument with style.

#1

On A Post Discussing Those Creepy Children's Beauty Pageants In The Us And Diddling Kids

On A Post Discussing Those Creepy Children's Beauty Pageants In The Us And Diddling Kids

#2

They Didn't See This One Coming

They Didn't See This One Coming

reading the bible made me an atheist

#3

Brutal Takedown With An Incredibly Accurate Burn

Brutal Takedown With An Incredibly Accurate Burn

The subreddit r/MurderedByWords was created back in 2016 and it didn't take much time for it to attract a significant following. Currently, they have a whopping 2.8 million members who share and admire the art of clever comebacks.

"The way we see it, a murder should (but doesn't always have to) be more than a quick response or retort. The best murders are well-constructed, thought-out responses that leave the opening argument completely without any ability to reply. In other words, their point has been totally demolished. Now, obviously, there's more than one way to murder with words, and sometimes a quick rapier thrust or stab to the heart (a short, swift reply) can be just as deadly as a drawn-out murder, and you'll frequently see both types in this sub," the moderators of the subreddit have previously told Bored Panda.
#4

You're A Figment Of Imagination

You're A Figment Of Imagination

#5

Capitalism Is Love, Capitalism Is Life

Capitalism Is Love, Capitalism Is Life

#6

Self-Made Success Story

Self-Made Success Story

While ruthless put-downs might be entertaining online, things work differently when you argue with someone face-to-face. As tension rises and responses become quite personal, you might find yourself seeking common ground rather than tearing each other down.

Arguments can happen unexpectedly in various places: between partners, friends, family members, at work, or even with strangers you've just met. When emotions run high, it's not always easy to keep yourself from losing control. Nevertheless, the wise choice would be to exercise restraint and self-control in such situations.
#7

Musk Fan Getting M**dered

Musk Fan Getting M**dered

#8

Your Personal Life Is Your Own, You Don't Owe Anyone An Answer

Your Personal Life Is Your Own, You Don't Owe Anyone An Answer

#9

Cyanide Is Biologically Natural

Cyanide Is Biologically Natural

Clever put-downs or comebacks might end an argument for good. However, have you ever found yourself re-running the same fight with your partner or family member? It sounds too familiar, right? According to Linda Blair, a chartered clinical psychologist, you don’t have to go on like this. There are many ways to stop the endless quarrel.

Blair, in her insightful piece for The Guardian, suggests six techniques to consider to bring closure to a seemingly endless argument:

  • The DIY approach - Let go of the things that bother you by realizing that the problem lies not in your partner's actions, but in how you react and get annoyed by them.
  • The digging-under approach - If you want to figure out what your argument is really about, your job is to discover the underlying difference that is causing it.
  • The ring-fencing game - You can have an argument at set times and for a set duration.
  • The balancing act - Each partner chooses a behavior they find annoying in the other and suggests a positive alternative. Then, whenever the argument comes up, both partners agree to act in the positive manner instead of arguing.
  • Fifty shades of grey - To approach your argument more calmly, agree to take a break whenever it starts. Wait for at least 20 minutes to let emotions settle down and clear your mind. Then, come together and each suggest five ways the other person could behave or react that wouldn't be upsetting. Keep talking until you find a compromise that works for both of you.
  • The debating game - Both individuals should try to see things from their partner's perspective. Take turns arguing from the other person's side, spending about 10 minutes or until you feel you've explored all perspectives. Then share with your partner what you have learned from this exercise.

You can read more about it here.
#10

M**dered By Tasty Words

M**dered By Tasty Words

#11

Courage Is All You Need? Huh?

Courage Is All You Need? Huh?

#12

A Congratulations At Least

A Congratulations At Least

What are your thoughts about these comebacks? Share them in the comment section! For similar content, check out our previous articles by clicking here, here, here and here.
#13

The Response To A Hateful Lady, Starts Out Pretty Strong, Loses Me A Bit In The Middle, And Then Ends With A Boom

The Response To A Hateful Lady, Starts Out Pretty Strong, Loses Me A Bit In The Middle, And Then Ends With A Boom

#14

One Hour Dry Burgers

One Hour Dry Burgers

#15

Is It Possible To M**der Future Children With Words?

Is It Possible To M**der Future Children With Words?

#16

Science V Politics V Religion

Science V Politics V Religion

#17

It’s Okay Jesse

It's Okay Jesse

#18

Parental Disparages

Parental Disparages

#19

What's Your Excuse?

What's Your Excuse?

#20

In Response To Putting Down American Olympic Champions

In Response To Putting Down American Olympic Champions

#21

Absolute Savagery On The "Woke" Battlefront

Absolute Savagery On The "Woke" Battlefront

#22

The First Guy Really Thought He Was Doin Something By Messaging Randos To Criticize Their Pronouns

The First Guy Really Thought He Was Doin Something By Messaging Randos To Criticize Their Pronouns

#23

Apparently Stars Are The Work Of The Devil

Apparently Stars Are The Work Of The Devil

#24

No, That Can't Be It

No, That Can't Be It

#25

An Inspiration To Us All

An Inspiration To Us All

#26

Remember When People Hid Their Bigotry?

Remember When People Hid Their Bigotry?

#27

Nature Is Beautiful

Nature Is Beautiful

#28

He Has Superhuman Reading Speed

He Has Superhuman Reading Speed

#29

He Seems To Be Struggling

He Seems To Be Struggling

#30

Comments On Local News Article About Millennials Staying Close To Home

Comments On Local News Article About Millennials Staying Close To Home

#31

Breed Some Friends

Breed Some Friends

#32

Red State vs. Blue State Problems

Red State vs. Blue State Problems

#33

Love Seeing These People Get Dogged On

Love Seeing These People Get Dogged On

#34

And Likely Get Arrested For Indecent Exposure

And Likely Get Arrested For Indecent Exposure

#35

To Be Fair, They Aren't Really Good Food

To Be Fair, They Aren't Really Good Food

#36

Without Support From Mom And Dad

Without Support From Mom And Dad

#37

Twitter Is Amazing... Random Person Explaining An Astronaut How Space Works

Twitter Is Amazing... Random Person Explaining An Astronaut How Space Works

#38

People In Glass Houses Shouldn‘T Throw Stones

People In Glass Houses Shouldn'T Throw Stones

#39

Must Be Icing Themselves After That Roasting

Must Be Icing Themselves After That Roasting

#40

President And Coo Of Mma, A Marketing Trade Association, Explains To Elon Why Advertisers Are Leaving And It’s Not Activist Pressure

President And Coo Of Mma, A Marketing Trade Association, Explains To Elon Why Advertisers Are Leaving And It's Not Activist Pressure

#41

Aussies Would Like To Have A Word

Aussies Would Like To Have A Word

#42

M**der With Receipts

M**der With Receipts

#43

Transphobic Aunt Called Out By An Actual Good Twitter User Vaush

Transphobic Aunt Called Out By An Actual Good Twitter User Vaush

#44

Largest Landowner Gets Owned

Largest Landowner Gets Owned

#45

Yes, She Deserves Better

Yes, She Deserves Better

#46

Does This Count As A M**der?

Does This Count As A M**der?

#47

Tate Exposed As A Submissive Beta

Tate Exposed As A Submissive Beta

#48

So Smart He's S***ting In Buckets

So Smart He's S***ting In Buckets

#49

Idk If Repost But

Idk If Repost But

#50

Fifa Totally Supports Footballer Coming Out

Fifa Totally Supports Footballer Coming Out

#51

Look Who Just Discovered Consent

Look Who Just Discovered Consent

#52

When Trying To Be An As**ole Misfires

When Trying To Be An As**ole Misfires

#53

Education Is Important

Education Is Important

#54

It's In Zambia, According To... (Checks Notes)... Elon Musk!

It's In Zambia, According To... (Checks Notes)... Elon Musk!

#55

Those In Glass Houses

Those In Glass Houses

#56

Two Flies With One Stone

Two Flies With One Stone

#57

How Many Times Grrmartin Can Be M**dered?

How Many Times Grrmartin Can Be M**dered?

#58

“To Quote The Once Great Kanye West…”

"To Quote The Once Great Kanye West…"

#59

Muh Freedums!!1

Muh Freedums!!1

#60

Checkmate, Atheists!

Checkmate, Atheists!

#61

"My Name Is Andrew, And I'm A Misogynist"

"My Name Is Andrew, And I'm A Misogynist"

