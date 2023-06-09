90 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place (New Pics)
Have you ever found yourself in the midst of a heated argument, feeling like a deer caught in the headlights, desperately searching for a snappy reply? But here's the thing: that clever comeback doesn't always arrive when we need it most. Instead, it often sneaks up on us when we least expect it. We've all been there, haven't we? But today, let’s pay a tribute to the champions of banter.
Introducing the subreddit r/MurderedByWords, a treasure trove for “well-constructed put-downs, comebacks, and counter-arguments”. We’ve collected some of the most brilliant ways people have ended disagreements. So buckle up and get ready to dive into the art of winning an argument with style.
On A Post Discussing Those Creepy Children's Beauty Pageants In The Us And Diddling Kids
They Didn't See This One Coming
Brutal Takedown With An Incredibly Accurate Burn
The subreddit r/MurderedByWords was created back in 2016 and it didn't take much time for it to attract a significant following. Currently, they have a whopping 2.8 million members who share and admire the art of clever comebacks.
"The way we see it, a murder should (but doesn't always have to) be more than a quick response or retort. The best murders are well-constructed, thought-out responses that leave the opening argument completely without any ability to reply. In other words, their point has been totally demolished. Now, obviously, there's more than one way to murder with words, and sometimes a quick rapier thrust or stab to the heart (a short, swift reply) can be just as deadly as a drawn-out murder, and you'll frequently see both types in this sub," the moderators of the subreddit have previously told Bored Panda.
You're A Figment Of Imagination
Capitalism Is Love, Capitalism Is Life
Self-Made Success Story
While ruthless put-downs might be entertaining online, things work differently when you argue with someone face-to-face. As tension rises and responses become quite personal, you might find yourself seeking common ground rather than tearing each other down.
Arguments can happen unexpectedly in various places: between partners, friends, family members, at work, or even with strangers you've just met. When emotions run high, it's not always easy to keep yourself from losing control. Nevertheless, the wise choice would be to exercise restraint and self-control in such situations.
Musk Fan Getting M**dered
Your Personal Life Is Your Own, You Don't Owe Anyone An Answer
If I saw a gap I a resume I’d ask about it because you never know when they took that time to do something amazing that would help with the role you are looking to fill. A missing year? Did they travel? Learn a new skill? Become stronger in themselves? I once interviewed someone who didn’t put down education he did because it was not in my country, everything counts and makes you the person you are. The gaps count in all sorts of ways, some bad, some amazingly good.
Cyanide Is Biologically Natural
Homosexuality is a fantastic way for nature to slow down population growth. Given how overpopulated some parts of the world has become I'd say we'd be better off as a species if more people were homosexual. Now if we can just get rid of b******t laws that make it hard for gays to adopt we could reduce the number of kids in the foster system too.
Clever put-downs or comebacks might end an argument for good. However, have you ever found yourself re-running the same fight with your partner or family member? It sounds too familiar, right? According to Linda Blair, a chartered clinical psychologist, you don’t have to go on like this. There are many ways to stop the endless quarrel.
Blair, in her insightful piece for The Guardian, suggests six techniques to consider to bring closure to a seemingly endless argument:
- The DIY approach - Let go of the things that bother you by realizing that the problem lies not in your partner's actions, but in how you react and get annoyed by them.
- The digging-under approach - If you want to figure out what your argument is really about, your job is to discover the underlying difference that is causing it.
- The ring-fencing game - You can have an argument at set times and for a set duration.
- The balancing act - Each partner chooses a behavior they find annoying in the other and suggests a positive alternative. Then, whenever the argument comes up, both partners agree to act in the positive manner instead of arguing.
- Fifty shades of grey - To approach your argument more calmly, agree to take a break whenever it starts. Wait for at least 20 minutes to let emotions settle down and clear your mind. Then, come together and each suggest five ways the other person could behave or react that wouldn't be upsetting. Keep talking until you find a compromise that works for both of you.
- The debating game - Both individuals should try to see things from their partner's perspective. Take turns arguing from the other person's side, spending about 10 minutes or until you feel you've explored all perspectives. Then share with your partner what you have learned from this exercise.
M**dered By Tasty Words
Courage Is All You Need? Huh?
A Congratulations At Least
The Response To A Hateful Lady, Starts Out Pretty Strong, Loses Me A Bit In The Middle, And Then Ends With A Boom
One Hour Dry Burgers
Is It Possible To M**der Future Children With Words?
Science V Politics V Religion
It’s Okay Jesse
Parental Disparages
Should probably say "White, middle class, marijuana moms"
What's Your Excuse?
Not everyone can just become a talented sculptor. I tried it at art school, and sucked at it. My wife, on the other hand, exhibited (and sold) her sculptures in art galleries.
In Response To Putting Down American Olympic Champions
I’m a Brit so I have no idea who these people are (except Biden. I know he’s the president of America).
Absolute Savagery On The "Woke" Battlefront
Ah yes, 100% of Europeans agreeing on one thing. Definitely something that happens.
The First Guy Really Thought He Was Doin Something By Messaging Randos To Criticize Their Pronouns
Apparently Stars Are The Work Of The Devil
No, That Can't Be It
An Inspiration To Us All
It’s a good idea. Once property prices rise (and they always do eventually) the co owners can sell for a profit and invest in something for themselves. It worked for someone I knew about 40 years ago. Defo worth a try.
Remember When People Hid Their Bigotry?
Nature Is Beautiful
My aunt regretted waiting until her wedding night. Apparently after 2 years of dating and 1 year engaged with him saying the whole time he wanted to wait until they married to make it special... he was impotent, and not just had a little trouble getting it up, but abject failure and as useless as rubber lips on a woodpecker. He "forgot" to mention it to her. Always try before you buy ;-)
He Has Superhuman Reading Speed
He Seems To Be Struggling
Comments On Local News Article About Millennials Staying Close To Home
Breed Some Friends
Sadness and confusion? Have you met my cats? They are a delight! And my niblings and godchildren are lovely too!
Red State vs. Blue State Problems
Love Seeing These People Get Dogged On
And Likely Get Arrested For Indecent Exposure
To Be Fair, They Aren't Really Good Food
Without Support From Mom And Dad
Twitter Is Amazing... Random Person Explaining An Astronaut How Space Works
People In Glass Houses Shouldn‘T Throw Stones
Must Be Icing Themselves After That Roasting
President And Coo Of Mma, A Marketing Trade Association, Explains To Elon Why Advertisers Are Leaving And It’s Not Activist Pressure
It seems to me that free speech would also include advertisers deciding NOT to advertise...
Aussies Would Like To Have A Word
M**der With Receipts
Transphobic Aunt Called Out By An Actual Good Twitter User Vaush
That’s heartbreaking. A waste of a young life due to bigotry. 😭
Largest Landowner Gets Owned
Yes, She Deserves Better
Does This Count As A M**der?
Tate Exposed As A Submissive Beta
So Smart He's S***ting In Buckets
Idk If Repost But
If these are the Vietnamese ones, my friend (who is from there) says they are rice patty rats and totally different to what westerners perceive as a rat, and they taste good. I want to try them still so bad
Fifa Totally Supports Footballer Coming Out
Look Who Just Discovered Consent
When Trying To Be An As**ole Misfires
Education Is Important
It's In Zambia, According To... (Checks Notes)... Elon Musk!
Elon ... you had so much potential, you could've done some real good to this planet, but instead you chose douchebaggery. Shame.
Those In Glass Houses
Is this that same jackass from the "No wife in your bio" one above?
Two Flies With One Stone
Imagine if he was offering cash. You take the money, stow it away where he can't get it back. Have him sign a piece of paper stating the money is now legally yours. Then you take off your mask and proceeds to hack and cough for the entire flight until he asks you to put it back on again!