103 Warning Signs That Feel Like The Aftermath Of Someone's Big Mistake
We humans are a fascinating bunch. We’ve split the atom, painted masterpieces, and sent robots to Mars. But give us a door with a “pull” sign, and we’ll push every time.
Maybe that’s why the world is full of oddly specific warnings and disclaimers. Because when common sense takes a day off, someone has to write the label that follows. Here are some of the funniest ones people have spotted.
My road. But reccomend no more than 10 mph or you'll likely bottom out on the potholes.
Doesn't clarify who's smacking whom. Child's smacking distance is closer than adult's.
I just watched a documentary about an avalanche and learned how some ski areas do preventative maintenance to prevent them. I had no idea how much of a risk they were or how long it can take to find those unfortunate enough to have been in their path.
I'm mainly concerned about the chocolate donuts. Who would even do *that*?
"Ah, my little darling, it is love at first sight, is it not? We shall make beautiful music together!"
This one's not completely crazy, because some electricians' tools are insulated so as to be safe to use on certain live circuits.
The insulting part is they weren't even drinking alcohol...
My life of crime began when I touched a "DO NOT TOUCH" sign. Today, the spree of heinous illegal acts continues.
There used to be in San Jose area, California, a two-lane road which was the outflow of a four lane divided road, and one would come around a curve to confront a sign that said Speed Limit 14. And they meant it, right after that was a very serious speed bump, which if you were going any faster, would cause you to seriously wonder if your car was intact.
Two crimes in one day. Will my reign of terror never end??
I've probably told this story here before, but the desk calendars we got at my workplace in 2020 were defective--you tore off February, and it was February again. If the mistake had been with March, it would have been so eerie. (We got the replacement ones in maybe a week before we went home for the 10 days that lasted 6 months.
Please stop tracking Grandma across the kitchen floor!
Which "Town of Madrid" is this? Because it seems very fitting for my nearest Madrid (NM, USA).