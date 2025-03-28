ADVERTISEMENT

We humans are a fascinating bunch. We’ve split the atom, painted masterpieces, and sent robots to Mars. But give us a door with a “pull” sign, and we’ll push every time.

Maybe that’s why the world is full of oddly specific warnings and disclaimers. Because when common sense takes a day off, someone has to write the label that follows. Here are some of the funniest ones people have spotted.

Sign warning to drive slowly due to young animals and wild children nearby, a potential aftermath of someone's mistake.

1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My road. But reccomend no more than 10 mph or you'll likely bottom out on the potholes.

    #2

    Sign warning about unsupervised children used as crab bait on a dock.

    #3

    Elevator door with a no cars warning sign, illustrating a big mistake aftermath.

    #4

    Humorous sign warning kids to stay within a certain distance, highlighting a potential mistake's aftermath.

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't clarify who's smacking whom. Child's smacking distance is closer than adult's.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Conflicting road signs on future continuation, illustrating warning signs of a big mistake.

    #6

    Warning sign about seagulls swooping for food, urging caution to protect against mistakes in outdoor dining.

    #7

    Sign stating "This product contains peanuts" placed on a pile of peanuts, highlighting warning signs and errors.

    #8

    Store sign humorously asking not to throw cabbages at staff, placed near sausage and mash display.

    #9

    Sign in a store says "Open the door before entering," showcasing a warning sign mistake.

    #10

    Warning sign at ski resort exit, cautioning potential danger with skull icon, snowy mountain backdrop.

    cpcielensky avatar
    OpheliaPoe
    OpheliaPoe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just watched a documentary about an avalanche and learned how some ski areas do preventative maintenance to prevent them. I had no idea how much of a risk they were or how long it can take to find those unfortunate enough to have been in their path.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Warning sign on a tree advises not to explore the unknown trail path in the forest.

    #12

    Sign criticizing book with message about finding better written smut online as a warning sign of a big mistake.

    #13

    Humorous warning sign listing bizarre items not to flush down the toilet.

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm mainly concerned about the chocolate donuts. Who would even do *that*?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    "Warning sign: No public display of affection allowed in the area."

    #15

    Sign on bathroom door: "No horses allowed in bathrooms," highlighting aftermath of someone’s mistake.

    #16

    "Alarm button with warning sign, indicating a potential mistake in intended use."

    #17

    Sign warning about insects at outdoor seating, humorously instructs patrons to speak to bugs directly about landing issues.

    #18

    Yellow sign with humorous construction message about Rome, suggesting an aftermath of someone's big mistake.

    #19

    National Park Service sign humorously warns of potential bathroom supply error.

    #20

    Doctor waiting room sign with humorous mistake about cancelling appointments if deceased.

    #21

    Dachshund inside store with no dogs sign on the door, resembling a big mistake aftermath.

    #22

    Sign warning against drinking "beer" in the toilet.

    #23

    Testing kit display labeled "Not COVID-19 tests," highlighting potential oversight or mistake in product placement.

    #24

    "Warning signs on pool gate advising against entry after diarrhea, with 'Keep Closed' message displayed prominently."

    #25

    Sign saying "Beware of Wall" in a corridor, highlighting unusual warning signs.

    #26

    Notice sign humorously indicating back door locations, creating a confusing message.

    #27

    Fuel dock sign warning no smoking, highlighting a big mistake in safety.

    #28

    Door with a warning sign, emphasizing not being an Airbnb, illustrating a mistake aftermath.

    #29

    Yellow warning sign, "Do not pet the striped kitties," featuring a skunk illustration.

    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Ah, my little darling, it is love at first sight, is it not? We shall make beautiful music together!"

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Warning sign in front of non-working escalator advising passengers to use the lift.

    #31

    Tool with safety warning label about circuits, highlighting a big mistake aftermath.

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one's not completely crazy, because some electricians' tools are insulated so as to be safe to use on certain live circuits.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Tent pole with warning signs about not pole dancing, people in a colorful setting.

    #33

    Shower with sign warning against waffle stomping, humorously illustrating big mistake aftermath.

    #34

    No Oreos allowed sign in library referencing aftermath of someone's mistake.

    #35

    Sign with text, "I'm a window... Not a door!", highlighting a quirky mistake aftermath with humor.

    #36

    Fire warning sign humorously advising evacuation before social media posts.

    #37

    Bison walking with jeans on its horn next to a sign warning against selfies with "fluffy cows," highlighting a big mistake aftermath.

    #38

    Card reads "You have been cutoff," indicating a quiet exit after a mistake.

    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The insulting part is they weren't even drinking alcohol...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #39

    Subway sandwich wrapper with text warning not to eat the wrapper, referencing a potential aftermath of a mistake.

    #40

    Sign stating BMW cars banned from entering the carwash, hinting at potential mistakes.

    #41

    "Private sign warning, 'Do Not Read,' indicating a potential mistake or misunderstanding."

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My life of crime began when I touched a "DO NOT TOUCH" sign. Today, the spree of heinous illegal acts continues.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #42

    Speed limit sign showing 9 1/2 in an industrial setting, highlighting a unique warning sign.

    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There used to be in San Jose area, California, a two-lane road which was the outflow of a four lane divided road, and one would come around a curve to confront a sign that said Speed Limit 14. And they meant it, right after that was a very serious speed bump, which if you were going any faster, would cause you to seriously wonder if your car was intact.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    Art exhibit warning sign stating not to touch, lick, stroke, or mount the exhibits, with accompanying QR code.

    #44

    Sign warning about recycled water use for toilet flushing, not for drinking, at Adelaide Airport.

    #45

    Flooding aftermath with road closed sign submerged in water under a cloudy sky.

    #46

    Warning sign in a market saying "Don't even think of stealing" with tables in the background.

    #47

    Old piano with a humorous sign, capturing a warning sign of someone’s big mistake.

    #48

    Menu sign with surcharge warning, mentioning increased operational costs for sizzling fajitas.

    #49

    Cigarette disposal labeled "Not a Mailbox," highlighting a common big mistake in public areas.

    #50

    Warning sign: "Your fear is way smarter than you. Don't cliff jump."

    #51

    Sign on wall warns about camera surveillance on propane cage after a big mistake.

    #52

    Sign warning customers about a $50 clean-up fee for using confetti at Papa Tom's Pizza festivities.

    #53

    TiltWatch Plus warning label on packaging, indicating potential damage if carton is tilted beyond 40 degrees.

    #54

    Sign humorously advising bikers and walkers to communicate, highlighting a funny mistake.

    #55

    Danger sign warning of potential injury from escaping pressure and noise in a venting area.

    #56

    No smoking sign with warning message about ignoring raccoon, taped over it.

    #57

    Markdown sign for misspelled A5 2025 diaries at Uncle Bill's, showing price reduction due to error.

    alex51324 avatar
    Alex Boyd
    Alex Boyd
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've probably told this story here before, but the desk calendars we got at my workplace in 2020 were defective--you tore off February, and it was February again. If the mistake had been with March, it would have been so eerie. (We got the replacement ones in maybe a week before we went home for the 10 days that lasted 6 months.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #58

    Toilet sign with instructions: sit during use, avoid standing, discard waste properly, and close lid after use.

    #59

    Road sign warning tractor trailers, indicating a potential mistake due to GPS error.

    #60

    Sign warning about climbing fences, humorous note on animals' reactions, highlighting aftermath of big mistakes.

    #61

    Sign warning against driving down road, highlighting the aftermath of someone's big mistake.

    #62

    Sign warning: orders added to tab, no exceptions, highlighting aftermath of a mistake.

    #63

    Warning sign on a beach structure about incoming tide, highlighting aftermath of a mistake in low tide timing.

    #64

    Sign on a door reading, "This door is not nearly as heavy as it looks. Open with caution." Warning signs.

    #65

    Golf course warning sign humorously advises choosing club to avoid breaking $500 window.

    #66

    Sign on brick wall warning conversations echo into Room 2037, indicating lack of privacy.

    #67

    Humorous warning sign reading "Do Not Put Face In Hole" on a glass barrier.

    #68

    Sign warning not to touch glass as it scares the donuts, a humorous aftermath of a mistake in a bakery.

    #69

    Warning sign prohibiting vehicles under 3500kg, lying on grass.

    #70

    Caution sign on a machine, warning of non-warranty service call if handle is lifted, hinting at a big mistake.

    #71

    Confusing exit signs with arrows pointing in different directions next to a push button.

    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about not having a button to exit, like 99.9999% of doors.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #72

    Sign warning about ghost contamination at cemetery exit.

    #73

    Sign saying photography is permitted but not of museum staff; an aftermath of someone's big mistake.

    #74

    Sign displaying warning about pricing of nested decorative boxes.

    #75

    Hand dryer with sign stating "For Drying Hands Only," highlighting a potential big mistake.

    #76

    Security cat sitting by a store sign excluding dogs, suggesting protection against big mistake aftermath.

    #77

    Sign in cemetery warns: "No burials without cemetery personnel present."

    #78

    Label on wood board: "Do not use as chopping board." Warning sign of design mistake.

    #79

    Wooden gate with signs warning against petting goats, indicating a big mistake aftermath prevention.

    #80

    Clothing label highlighting cotton sourcing and size details, possibly a warning sign of mislabeling.

    #81

    Notice sign listing humorous consequences in Madrid; mentions UFOs, werewolves, unicorns, and more as big mistake aftermath.

    cpcielensky avatar
    OpheliaPoe
    OpheliaPoe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which "Town of Madrid" is this? Because it seems very fitting for my nearest Madrid (NM, USA).

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #82

    Sign with bathroom instructions about etiquette and cleaning to avoid aftermath of mistakes.

    #83

    Table with warning sign not affixed to floor, showcasing aftermath of a big mistake.

    #84

    "Sign stating 'Cougar in Area' warning with travel advice, highlighting potential aftermath of mistakes."

    #85

    Bingo players advised not to disturb others at the bar, humorous warning sign posted in a community setting.

    #86

    Safety sign on escalator at Globe Life Field, warning to stand still and not walk.

    #87

    State prison exit sign warning against picking up hitchhikers.

    #88

    Sink with a sign warning not to remove stick, aiding lizards' escape, suggesting aftermath of a mistake.

    #89

    Sign on a blue door stating, "Please do not use your feet to flush," highlighting a common mistake.

    #90

    Sidewalk abruptly ends with a sign, highlighting a possible mistake in path design.

    #91

    Sign on a fence reads "No Others," suggesting a warning sign.

    #92

    Beware sign with text partially erased, symbolizing aftermath of a big mistake in a rural setting.

    #93

    Sign reads "Just Hotdogs," with graffiti of a panda on the storefront.

    #94

    Car window sign displaying legal statement and driver's license, symbolizing aftermath of someone's mistake.

    #95

    Hole in tiled wall labeled "DON'T," indicating a big mistake aftermath.

    #96

    Microwave with a note warning to cut eggs into pieces to prevent them from exploding.

