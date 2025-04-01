ADVERTISEMENT

What gets a laugh from someone differs based on various factors that make up their identity. While some might appreciate sarcastic humor that is more ambiguous and takes more thinking to unravel, others enjoy good old literal jokes that are so straightforward their simplicity makes them uncontrollably chuckle. If you (sometimes) delight in the latter, we have great news for you! Today, we’re featuring a list of literal memes collected by the ‘Memes so literal they aren't even memes’ Facebook page. Scroll down to find them below, and make sure to upvote the most effortlessly funny ones.

#1

Person shares bed with three dogs and three cats, humorously illustrating literal meme about future planning.

MemesSoLiteral Report

    #2

    Man stands in the street under humorous news headline about brake fluid addiction, illustrating a literal meme.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #3

    Cat meme about Schrödinger's box; the cat isn’t in quantum superposition.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    Previously, Bored Panda was lucky enough to get in touch with the people who run the Facebook page ‘Memes so literal they aren't even memes,’ and they told us that their small team has been making memes together since 2018. 

    "We all ran different OC meme pages of varying themes on our own but enjoyed working together on group projects. This was one of those. One of our admins who helped pioneer the 'birds aren't real' meme trend came up with the idea. We figured it was such an absurd concept that it wouldn't go anywhere, but then a Megamind meme just took off, so we kept going,” they shared.

    #4

    Ice cream bar meme with labels: "You can eat" on the ice cream and "You cannot eat" on the wooden stick.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #5

    Person in cowboy hat, seated with caption "Me at my second rodeo" humorously pointing out a literal meme.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #6

    Horse stands at a bar with text: "A horse walks into a bar. The bartender asks why call animal control." Literal memes humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    The memes that can be found on the page are a combination of the team’s original works and things they have discovered online. "Every so often, one of us finds a repost on Reddit that works with the concept but we make the majority of our own stuff," they explained. "Anything with 'arbitrary watermark' somewhere on it was made by one of us."
    #7

    Venn diagram hilariously illustrating "squash" as a vegetable, sport, and a way to die. Literal memes humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Squash is technically a fruit, even though we eat it like a vegetable.

    #8

    Band on stage with speech bubbles for literal meme humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #9

    Peter Pan literal meme humorously questions aging with "Remember Peter Pan? This is him now. Feel old yet?"

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    Since the last time they spoke with Bored Panda almost 4 years ago, the team’s page has grown to 112k followers (almost 2.5 times). At the time, they mostly attributed their success to their name.

    “The individual memes aren't usually that funny but the fact that we're beating a dead horse kinda makes it funnier," one of the team members said. "Like sometimes the joke is just that we're still making this same general joke and it keeps being funny. Meta on several levels."

    #10

    Chemical structure of cortisol with text saying, "GUYS, this is stressing me out," creating a literal meme.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #11

    Literal meme showing a card with "Stop taking everything literally or draw 25," next to "25" drawn on paper.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #12

    Man pointing at his temple with a clever expression, illustrating a literal meme with a simple truth about cheating.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    They also think that literal memes work because their straightforwardness catches people off guard. "The world has been so messed up this past year... Maybe people just want something simple to digest that isn't trying to change their mind about something."
    #13

    Meme of a person exclaiming "What have I done" with a confused expression, illustrating a hilariously literal reaction.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #14

    Boba pearls in a wooden spoon with an arrow pointing to bubble tea, questioning if it's worth it.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still haven't tried this though I really really want to - I feel left out. ☹️😄

    #15

    Wyoming-shaped pillows on a hotel bed, embodying a literal meme with a humorous twist.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    However, such a kind of humor might not be for everyone, as even the creators of the page are surprised it even took off. "It may surprise people to know that they can take more work than the average OC post. Sometimes, there is even research involved. For instance, I wouldn't know Young Thug's legal name had we not started this page."
    #16

    "Funny literal meme of a woman in black labeled 'Storm' and in a tropical shirt labeled 'Tropical Storm'."

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #17

    Characters humorously discuss the color of a navy warship in a literal meme comic.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #18

    Pirate meme with text pondering syllable count, humorously literal response in caption below.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #19

    Man using scissors to literally cut out the word "drinking" from paper, embodying a literal meme concept.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #20

    Silhouette of a cowboy on a horse above a cow against an orange sky.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #21

    Julius Caesar statue with a literal meme text stating he passed away over three years ago, humorously literal.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    These anti-jokes are in their own humor league. While the person at the end of a short joke, pun, and one-liner sees the punchline coming from a mile away, anti-jokes are funny because they are unpredictable. The humor usually comes from the literalness of the joke, as it could be dry or logical instead of predictable. They can be just as hilarious as the jokes we’re used to, they’re just a little bit different.

    #22

    Captain meme with literal humor: Officer says, "Captain, the ship is sinking," and captain responds, "must be the water."

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #23

    Crew filming a literal meme scene from Interstellar on Earth, showing an astronaut in water with a cameraman.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well to be fair a lot of those scenes were CGI so they were technically shot in CYBERSPACE. OK I'll see myself out.

    #24

    Young boy meme with the text "The mortician in the mortuary: I see dead people," conveying a literal meme.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #25

    Literal meme featuring keyboard keys spelling "SUCE" as a humorous take on success.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #26

    Literal meme of a person pointing to their palm, captioned "This is palm," exemplifying hilariously straightforward humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, he's really touching the ball of his thumb and not his palm.......

    #27

    Sailboat silhouette with large crescent moon in background, captioned as a literal meme about "Sailor Moon."

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #28

    Literal meme of a character panicking as hands appear and reappear on its head, illustrating humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #29

    Cartoon man mistaking butterfly for something else in a literal meme.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #30

    A line forms at the "In stock" booth, while the "Out of stock" booth remains empty, in a literal meme illustration.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #31

    Superman meme humorously failing to block the sun, highlighting literal meme humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #32

    Cartoon character finding an expired coupon from 1987, stating it's worthless; example of literal memes.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #33

    Cartoon showing literal memes about work rules with two people wishing happy birthday to a coworker in different settings.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #34

    Literal meme about receiving one Amazon shipping notification for 12 items, featuring a smirking cartoon character.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #35

    Literal meme showing password strength test with apes, emphasizing "apes together strong" for humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #36

    Text on image humorously compares the universe's size of 93 billion light years to football fields.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #37

    Astronauts in space meme humorously illustrating a mix-up about Earth's location, featuring literal caption jokes.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #38

    A man sweating nervously in a literal meme about forgetting to undress before showering, capturing a humorous moment.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #39

    Literal meme comparing Finland and "Foutland" with humorous map error depiction.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #40

    Elderly man in traditional attire pointing, with text meme humorously saying, "A knight without a sword is like a knight with a sword."

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #41

    Literal meme of a chat asking for "concrete proof" and a can of concrete proof being shown.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #42

    Photoshop box under text "Haters will say it's Photoshop," illustrating a literal meme joke.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #43

    Dartboard in place of a ceiling fan, part of a literal meme collection.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #44

    Giant cat kaiju wearing a cowboy hat roars over mountains, embodying a literal meme humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #45

    Barber giving a haircut with a humorous conversation overhead, highlighting literal memes.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #46

    Two-part meme showing "Original image" of a wheat field and "Cropped image" of a harvested field.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #47

    A meme showing a man gesturing humorously with text "Kleptomaniacs BE LIKE" and "and I took that."

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #48

    Sketch of a vintage carriage with four wheels and curtains, humorously implying a horse couldn't have drawn it. Literal meme.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #49

    Couple in a literal meme about mining, wearing helmets in a mine, humorously portraying a proposal gone literal.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #50

    Literal meme showing a tall "National Portrait Gallery" and wide "National Landscape Gallery" under a sun.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #51

    Man tears 1983 page from calendar yelling "Happy New Year 1984" in a literal meme.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #52

    Woman drooling in sleep with text highlighting literal meme humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #53

    Batman and Robin literal meme with Batmobile not starting, Robin checks battery, solves issue.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #54

    Man singing with sunglasses, delivering a literal meme about knowing rules in love, with a chain-link fence backdrop.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #55

    Woman in knight armor sitting in a car, humorously portraying a literal meme concept.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #56

    Literal meme showing a supportive coach, a man lifting weights, and winning a bodybuilding contest.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww ;_; I need a friend like this! Will anyone be my friend? I'll do the same for you!!

    #57

    Santa and child discuss realistic toy dragon wish, child's reply is "blue." Literal meme humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #58

    Lion and house in a literal meme, humorously labeled "Find the 4,846,514 differences."

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #59

    Two service windows, one labeled "we're open" with a long line, and the other "we're closed" with no line. Literal meme humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #60

    Literal memes with labeled cherry, apple, pumpkin pies; cutie pie missing with text explaining absence.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes there is! The only ingredient needed is this puppy potato pictured below. His name is Stilgar. stiltato-6...2ccd64.jpg stiltato-67eb70e2ccd64.jpg

    #61

    Eagle with caption "the bird flew," illustrating a literal meme humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #62

    Ash in four literal memes, each showing signature hat and joyful expressions.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #63

    Person rubbing back with olive oil and Epsom salt in a literal meme, highlighting a humorous pain relief tip.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #64

    Literal meme featuring drum and bass, with images of a drum, guitar, and fish placed around a grid.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um , aren’t some of these drum and drum, and bass and bass?

    #65

    Literal meme with a labeled nitrogen tank and text "one of the coolest things I found online."

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #66

    Blonde woman smiling at chalkboard with incorrect math equation, a literal meme humorously illustrating basic math error.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #67

    Open dictionary showing text about prophecy, illustrating a literal meme for humorous effect.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #68

    Elderly woman recalling past events with text overlay: "It's been 84 years." Literal meme humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #69

    Man humorously reads a tiny book, showcasing literal memes.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #70

    Literal meme featuring a car battery terminal labeled as a "positive post" amid online negativity joke.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #71

    Ancient archer humor meme, highlighting bows invented in 9000 BC, depicted in a literal and funny way.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #72

    Stick figures crowd into a therapy room, illustrating a literal meme with humorous text.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #73

    Cartoon character reads note, "Look behind you," showcasing literal meme humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #74

    Comic of two people surprised as literal time flies whirl around them.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #75

    Child holding sign with "deer," a literal meme joke on name spelling activity.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #76

    The Sun in a literal meme responding to "do u think the world revolves around u?"

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #77

    Car humor meme with a car stuck vertically in a narrow pit, illustrating literal mishap.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #78

    Raccoon meme highlighting the literal cold outside with a humorous caption on icy background.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #79

    A literal meme shows a hand using a Blade DVD to open a box labeled "Do not use blade to open."

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #80

    Literal meme showing fastest things: cheetah, airplane, SR-71 Blackbird, and speed of light.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #81

    Literal meme of a person being asked where they work, replying with "McDonald's" in an online thread.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #82

    Animated character and pilot both observe jets, highlighting the literal humor in comparing their power.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #83

    Comic about literal memes featuring a dog; person asks if it bites, the reply is no, with a twist in the next frame.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #84

    Anime character hides under a desk from a T-800 Terminator, embodying a hilariously literal meme scenario.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #85

    Police officer examines sinkhole on London street; literal meme humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #86

    Literal meme of a mammoth hidden among popcorn with a caption, "can you find?"

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #87

    Literal meme: One person washing hands, another offering handshake with caption "Sorry, my hand is wet, I just washed it."

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #88

    Cartoon meme with a character ordering a whopper, worker replies, "Sir, this is a Wendy's." Literal memes humor.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #89

    Two characters in a four-panel meme, with text humorously revealing the number 19. Literal meme with a playful twist.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #90

    Literal meme featuring a man saying, "Congratulations, you played yourself," with text "Charlie Rose as himself" above.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #91

    Tweet meme with Thor's hammer on the ground, referencing a fictional character challenge.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #92

    Artist paints a literal reflection of a person on a canvas, humorously literal approach.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #93

    Literal meme of a child being held above water, boy submerged, and skeleton in a chair underwater.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #94

    Stick figure meme hilariously identifies Bulbasaur in Pokémon guessing game.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #95

    A pile of literal signs humorously illustrates the lottery meme about showing wealth without telling anyone.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #96

    Photographer capturing man holding photo, creating a literal meme moment.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, short (and hopefully somewhat funny) story. I was at physical therapy last week (lifelong intermittent hip issue that suddenly became chronic) and the therapists were all giving commands to the Alexa to "skip this song" or "Alexa, play something more like xyz". They seemed to be having a good-natured war over the music that was playing XD Finally a song by The Killers came on, and I was (quietly) singing along. My therapist was like "oh gawd, ugh, The Killers, they were so trendy back in the day!" I then overheard one of the other therapists (around my age) saying that they actually liked "trendy" bands like Nickelback. I looked over at him, made full eye contact, and said in a deadpan voice, "But did you look at the photograph? And every time, did it make you laugh?" He laughed, and then a much-younger intern walked by, paused, and said "OMG! I got the joke! I actually got a joke about Nickelback! They're such an old band!" I proceeded to feel decrepit and extremely old XD

    #97

    Dog's face blended with a sandstorm over a city, creating a literal meme.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #98

    "The Last Straw" meme with a literal straw on a metallic surface, humorously straightforward.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #99

    Arial view of a long, narrow town surrounded by green fields in Poland, showcasing a literal meme.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #100

    Literal meme of a leek with an angry face under the sink, resembling a plumbing issue.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #101

    People queuing in line, meme text below reads "He's out of line... but he's right," showcasing a literal meme.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #102

    Man in suit with a literal meme about Rome's construction timeline, showcasing humorous text and historical dates.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #103

    A literal meme showing a map of Europe with text about traveling.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #104

    Futuristic cityscape with flying vehicles and modern architecture, depicting a literal meme of a highly advanced utopia.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #105

    A literal meme showing a humorous exchange about too many coffees, with a man and woman chatting.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #106

    Lego minifigure meme humorously commenting on body shape with emojis.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #107

    Literal meme featuring a human nerve structure with humorous text about having "7 trillion" nerves.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #108

    Anime character with literal meme of tiny hand emerging from watch face, providing a humorous twist.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #109

    Two rabbits with plants, one with a long parsnip root labeled humorously as parsley, cilantro - a literal meme.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #110

    Literal meme featuring a large group of pilots posing beneath a comical "Twenty Pilots" caption.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #111

    Literal meme of birds on branches, one tweets softly while others loudly caw, humorously straightforward communication.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #112

    Cartoon meme of a man on a ladder changing a sign to "0 days without the Earth rotating."

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #113

    Homer Simpson climbing through a window in a literal meme about dinner.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

    #114

    Literal meme about six-figure income, highlighting the amount $103,837.

    MemesSoLiteral Report

