114 Literal Memes That Are Hilariously Straight To The Point (New Pics)
What gets a laugh from someone differs based on various factors that make up their identity. While some might appreciate sarcastic humor that is more ambiguous and takes more thinking to unravel, others enjoy good old literal jokes that are so straightforward their simplicity makes them uncontrollably chuckle. If you (sometimes) delight in the latter, we have great news for you! Today, we’re featuring a list of literal memes collected by the ‘Memes so literal they aren't even memes’ Facebook page. Scroll down to find them below, and make sure to upvote the most effortlessly funny ones.
Previously, Bored Panda was lucky enough to get in touch with the people who run the Facebook page ‘Memes so literal they aren't even memes,’ and they told us that their small team has been making memes together since 2018.
"We all ran different OC meme pages of varying themes on our own but enjoyed working together on group projects. This was one of those. One of our admins who helped pioneer the 'birds aren't real' meme trend came up with the idea. We figured it was such an absurd concept that it wouldn't go anywhere, but then a Megamind meme just took off, so we kept going,” they shared.
Is it just me, or does that chair look huge on them?
The memes that can be found on the page are a combination of the team’s original works and things they have discovered online. "Every so often, one of us finds a repost on Reddit that works with the concept but we make the majority of our own stuff," they explained. "Anything with 'arbitrary watermark' somewhere on it was made by one of us."
Squash is technically a fruit, even though we eat it like a vegetable.
Since the last time they spoke with Bored Panda almost 4 years ago, the team’s page has grown to 112k followers (almost 2.5 times). At the time, they mostly attributed their success to their name.
“The individual memes aren't usually that funny but the fact that we're beating a dead horse kinda makes it funnier," one of the team members said. "Like sometimes the joke is just that we're still making this same general joke and it keeps being funny. Meta on several levels."
They also think that literal memes work because their straightforwardness catches people off guard. "The world has been so messed up this past year... Maybe people just want something simple to digest that isn't trying to change their mind about something."
I still haven't tried this though I really really want to - I feel left out. ☹️😄
However, such a kind of humor might not be for everyone, as even the creators of the page are surprised it even took off. "It may surprise people to know that they can take more work than the average OC post. Sometimes, there is even research involved. For instance, I wouldn't know Young Thug's legal name had we not started this page."
These literal memes that the page features are quite similar to dad jokes, as both rely on simple and direct humor that is generally unoffensive and easy to understand, making them appealingly funny to a broad audience. Or they could be assigned to the anti-humor and anti-joke category, which is a type of alternative humor that is based on the absence of a joke in a narration that is set up to be one.
These anti-jokes are in their own humor league. While the person at the end of a short joke, pun, and one-liner sees the punchline coming from a mile away, anti-jokes are funny because they are unpredictable. The humor usually comes from the literalness of the joke, as it could be dry or logical instead of predictable. They can be just as hilarious as the jokes we’re used to, they’re just a little bit different.
Well to be fair a lot of those scenes were CGI so they were technically shot in CYBERSPACE. OK I'll see myself out.
I mean, he's really touching the ball of his thumb and not his palm.......
Aww ;_; I need a friend like this! Will anyone be my friend? I'll do the same for you!!
Yes there is! The only ingredient needed is this puppy potato pictured below. His name is Stilgar. stiltato-6...2ccd64.jpg
Um , aren’t some of these drum and drum, and bass and bass?
Okay, short (and hopefully somewhat funny) story. I was at physical therapy last week (lifelong intermittent hip issue that suddenly became chronic) and the therapists were all giving commands to the Alexa to "skip this song" or "Alexa, play something more like xyz". They seemed to be having a good-natured war over the music that was playing XD Finally a song by The Killers came on, and I was (quietly) singing along. My therapist was like "oh gawd, ugh, The Killers, they were so trendy back in the day!" I then overheard one of the other therapists (around my age) saying that they actually liked "trendy" bands like Nickelback. I looked over at him, made full eye contact, and said in a deadpan voice, "But did you look at the photograph? And every time, did it make you laugh?" He laughed, and then a much-younger intern walked by, paused, and said "OMG! I got the joke! I actually got a joke about Nickelback! They're such an old band!" I proceeded to feel decrepit and extremely old XD