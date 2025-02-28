ADVERTISEMENT

Memes have remained relevant in this fast-moving digital world. Many other trends have come and gone, but these easily crafted images with funny one-liner texts continue to be a mode of communication and expression for people online.

It’s likely why online communities like the Funny Memes subreddit continue to thrive. With 1.1 million members and counting, these people are so far living up to the page’s profile that says, “Where Laughter Lives.”

We’ve picked out the best memes that touch on almost every facet of life, from being a kid in the ‘90s to the disparities in a romantic relationship. As you scroll through, you may find at least one or two to relate with.

#1

The Pain Is Real

Yoda meme humorously relates to parenting exhaustion and answering endless questions.

distraction29 Report

    #2

    Ahh Yes, The Ol' Landlord Special

    Ceiling water stain humorously altered to resemble a cartoon bird, blending laughter and creativity for entertainment.

    MeatTwister Report

    #3

    Lottery

    Lottery winner claims prize wearing 'Scream' mask, surrounded by officials.

    Lopsided-Celery-772 Report

    One possible reason memes remain relevant today is because they have become an effective form of self-expression. As psychology professor Dr. Constance de Saint Laurent explains, memes allow us to express our imperfections.

    “Memes are often an invitation to stop taking ourselves so seriously,” Dr. de Saint Laurent wrote in an article for the Maynooth University website, adding that a meme’s shareability makes it a communal experience.

    #4

    Facts

    Funny meme about 90s life without internet, featuring a humorous exchange about TV commercials reminding parents of their kids' whereabouts.

    CoteTrevor137 Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We got kicked out at sunrise and told to come back when the street lights came on. We amused ourselves, no internet needed.

    #5

    Doctor

    Man humorously hiding behind a tree, illustrating a doctor's reaction, featuring funny meme content.

    jacksmith9 Report

    dilekkantaroglu avatar
    Chuckie
    Chuckie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the doctor/technician is exposed to it many many many times a day, everyday. thats the point.

    #6

    I Know. I Should Get Over This Delusion

    Tweet meme with humorous take on changing minds using facts and data for entertainment.

    FedPoasting Report

    Another reason memes haven’t gone out of style is their ability to draw on the current cultural schema. People create memes to construct narratives about current events. 

    According to media psychology expert Dr. Pam Rutledge, memes can digest complex ideas and translate them into “short-form cultural commentaries.” They can also “humanize and simplify conflict.”

    #7

    That’s Smart Ngl

    Dog humorously dressed with wrenches on its back in a garage, exemplifying funny memes for entertainment.

    No-Medicine-7437 Report

    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I imagine he’ll probably very happy to accept plenty of extra treats and perhaps a new toy as payment for his work!

    #8

    So It Was All A ....lie??

    A funny meme about dentists' opinions on toothpaste, highlighting humorous insights from a Twitter post by Jon.

    jturnerdds Report

    #9

    Greatest Dragonslayer

    Funny meme of a man facing a giant dragon on a lava field, labeled "Donkey" for comedic effect.

    _ladyLO_ Report

    Memes perfectly fit the era of short-form content and visual content consumption. They can encapsulate an entire issue into one image, making them a preferred method of news delivery. Author and educator Kyla Scanlon summed it up perfectly: “Memes are visual. News articles are not.”

    “Memes bring levity to the intensity of what we are experiencing,” Scanlon wrote in an article for Medium, adding that these images also hold enough power to “take a step back and reconsider.”

    #10

    No Food? No Photos!

    Two photographers at a wedding holding cameras, highlighted in a funny meme for entertainment.

    SpiritedOil944 Report

    #11

    Do They Really Exist

    Close-up of a person laughing with text about falling asleep quickly, funny memes collection for entertainment.

    Whotfismick Report

    #12

    IKEA

    Funny meme about fake arrow decals creating a labyrinth in IKEA.

    Alone_Cup5781 Report

    Because they are presented in a lighthearted and often humorous way, educators have used memes to deliver information to their students. A 2024 paper published in the Journal of Science & Justice concluded that memes not only boost a student’s interest in taught content but also help them retain knowledge better.
    #13

    Funny, Not Funny

    Funny meme about awkward questions and personal boundaries, highlighting where laughter lives in social interactions.

    SoulSoother009 Report

    #14

    Oh Hell Yeah... Windows Xp

    Windows XP login screen humor meme about age for entertainment.

    Kayotic_6 Report

    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still use my hotmail email account, waiting on it to become cool and retro

    #15

    Thanks Google

    Meme showing Google Earth street view with a blurred-out person in an orange outfit on a rural road.

    sehnaoui Report

    Now, it’s your turn to give insights. Why do you think memes have remained relevant in the last decade since they entered the mainstream? Are they really an effective form of expression? Share your thoughts in the comments! 
    #16

    What A Time To Be Alive

    Medieval peasants working in the field with a humorous text about having fewer holidays than them.

    bimbima Report

    #17

    Lolll

    Funny meme of a lighter ad featuring two celebrities promoting candle use.

    WithThisPenIBeWed Report

    #18

    Well…

    A humorous meme showing a Native American telling a pilgrim to go back, with a ship in the background.

    reddit.com Report

    #19

    Something To Think About

    Spider-Man meme reflecting on successful lies, part of a funny meme collection for entertainment.

    YoursLovingly86 Report

    #20

    Casualties Of War

    Funny meme about unexpected impact of military service shared on Twitter.

    KusoKiseki Report

    #21

    Do You Agree?

    "Funny meme comparing being 30 in the 80s versus 2024 with anime characters."

    vela_munda1 Report

    #22

    Saving Up

    Cat with one striped leg, humorously captioned, showcasing funny memes for entertainment.

    Embarrassed_Box_8790 Report

    #23

    Really Americans Do This?

    A British historical figure meme humorously reacts to Americans' tea-making methods.

    outlingero4 Report

    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of us don’t own microwaves; I’m one of those Americans.

    #24

    Financial Trick

    Funny meme about saving money in a "find jar" leading to buying a Ford Explorer.

    Ok_Blackberry1847 Report

    #25

    Professionals Have Standard

    Funny meme showing a frustrated chef confronting a rat in the kitchen.

    feenin_x Report

    #26

    Whoosh

    Funny meme about an exhausted ultrasound tech apologizing for playful actions during a procedure.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    You Know What? I Never Thought Of It That Way

    Funny meme about deserving dogs, highlighting kindness to animals over time.

    hormeze Report

    #28

    Imagine

    Funny meme comparing a man's photo to a humorous caricature, highlighting jawline and skull shape with added text.

    LoveSunrisexz Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put him in one of those overcrowded Brazilian prison, let's see how he copes with rape there

    #29

    True Story

    Man in a suit with witty text about advice and mistakes, capturing a funny meme for entertainment.

    Koko-noki Report

    #30

    Best Way To Fix This Problem

    A shopping cart zip-tied to a car door targeting bad parking for humor.

    Alphalarge Report

    #31

    Just So We're Clear

    Funny meme comparing box office earnings of "Magic Mike" and "Shrek" humorously.

    TheUltimate25C Report

    #32

    Ouch!

    Text post with a funny meme features a reaction image of a green cartoon character running, adding to the humor.

    MakVest Report

    #33

    $800 Car

    Kermit driving a car with a humorous caption about road rage and car value; funny memes for entertainment.

    BeautyChicBoutique Report

    #34

    How Good Is Your Math?

    Funny meme with a tricky probability question listing answers: 25%, 60%, 50%, and 25%.

    IamTherily Report

    #35

    How Many Of Us Have Similar Stories

    Text meme about rent prices and career change over 20 years for entertainment.

    CharmedCarolines Report

    #36

    Right?

    A funny meme showing a character resembling Wednesday Addams with a humorous twist related to Tim Burton.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    LOL

    Funny meme of glowing pipe captioned "I think my neighbor had Taco Bell last night," highlighting entertainment humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    That Meme

    People pose humorously in front of a famous meme poster, showcasing where laughter lives in a fun setting.

    reddit.com Report

    #39

    Wait....weed Smokers?

    Man with a sign and bowls labeled by religion, part of a funny memes collection.

    yannette-192 Report

    #40

    Listen To Her

    Funny meme showing a humorous text exchange between a person and their mum about astrology.

    Salt-Broccoli-7846 Report

    #41

    Gotta Play To Win

    Funny meme about relationship drama and strategic responses for entertainment.

    LoneShark81 Report

    #42

    Harsh

    A funny meme of a man smirking with text about being dared to go home during Truth or Dare at a party.

    Original_Act_3481 Report

    #43

    One Of The Best Arguments For Capitalism I’ve Ever Seen

    Funny meme comparing similar fast-food chicken sandwiches under capitalism.

    DoctorofLiftocracy Report

    #44

    Ayo 😭

    "Keanu Reeves in a humorous meme, looking stern and resembling a character from a fantasy series for entertainment."

    Winnin_Dylan_ Report

    #45

    France

    Map joke about a French nuclear plant near Belgium border, illustrating funny neighbor relations.

    Hospital_Tricky Report

    #46

    Printers Are A-Holes

    Cartoon of a printer refusing to print due to no ink, illustrating humor in everyday tech frustrations.

    ZephyrDaGreat Report

    #47

    “We Haven’t Overthrew A Government Since 1954”

    Funny memes: Fake Chiquita tweets about overthrowing Brazil and clarifying the error.

    Temporary_Rock6376 Report

    #48

    And I'm Only 25

    Elderly man struggles to stand after looking at funny memes on toilet for 46 minutes.

    Gloomy_Revolution215 Report

    #49

    Caught In The Act

    Funny meme of a teacher staring from a ceiling panel during a test, catching students by surprise.

    jacksmith9 Report

    #50

    Landlords Suck

    Funny meme of a painted-over roach on a wall, illustrating where laughter lives in unexpected home repairs.

    Calm_Target_2942 Report

    davidjeffery avatar
    David Jeffery
    David Jeffery
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A dancing roach. Doesn't look like it was f*****g. Though it may have been on a promise before being painted over.

    #51

    Hand Him His P H O N E !

    Funny meme showing a speedometer reading 123456, with humorous dialogue about urgency on the freeway.

    smooth_operator6969 Report

    #52

    Useless…

    Olympics lifeguard meme showing a swimmer preparing, while a bored lifeguard sits in the background.

    rayadicto Report

