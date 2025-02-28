ADVERTISEMENT

Memes have remained relevant in this fast-moving digital world. Many other trends have come and gone, but these easily crafted images with funny one-liner texts continue to be a mode of communication and expression for people online.

It’s likely why online communities like the Funny Memes subreddit continue to thrive. With 1.1 million members and counting, these people are so far living up to the page’s profile that says, “Where Laughter Lives.”

We’ve picked out the best memes that touch on almost every facet of life, from being a kid in the ‘90s to the disparities in a romantic relationship. As you scroll through, you may find at least one or two to relate with.