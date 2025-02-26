95 Funny And Relatable Memes About Today’s Workforce For The Overworked And Underappreciated
Spending half of your waking time (assuming that you have the luxury of a regular sleep schedule) on your survival doesn't sound that bad, right? But add the minutes you spend meal prepping, commuting, and checking your corporate email, and suddenly it's more like two-thirds, which, again, isn't all terrible. However, let's be honest, parts of the daily grind are. And for when we feel overworked and underappreciated, the Instagram account 'Anti-Work Memes' is ready to remind us that there's still someone who gets it. If a silly joke is what you need to survive another meeting, this place has plenty.
I don't care what people at work think of me,so,no pressure.
I have an unfortunate eating habit and the grocery store doesn’t take pocket lint and rocks
The number of times we’ve joked about burning the place down, if there ever really is a fire, things are gonna get difficult
There is no known limit on the depths of stupid. Every time you think it can’t possibly get any worse, somebody comes a long to show you it can