Spending half of your waking time (assuming that you have the luxury of a regular sleep schedule) on your survival doesn't sound that bad, right? But add the minutes you spend meal prepping, commuting, and checking your corporate email, and suddenly it's more like two-thirds, which, again, isn't all terrible. However, let's be honest, parts of the daily grind are. And for when we feel overworked and underappreciated, the Instagram account 'Anti-Work Memes' is ready to remind us that there's still someone who gets it. If a silly joke is what you need to survive another meeting, this place has plenty.

#1

Elderly man holding a bat with text about stressful part of the job, highlighting workforce humor.

antiworkmemes Report

    #2

    Man in elevator expresses relief, representing funny and relatable workforce meme.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #3

    Tweet about workplace stress and humor, combining phrases into "all worries," reflecting today's workforce challenges.

    antiworkmemes , maxieshep Report

    #4

    Tweet about eating alone at work vs. school, highlighting relatable experiences in today's workforce.

    antiworkmemes , aschiavone Report

    #5

    Man in suit sitting tiredly with cheese balls, depicting relatable meme about today's overworked workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    kcmilholland avatar
    Justme
    Justme
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m already sound asleep 4 hours after I get home from work

    #6

    Meme humor about today's workforce showing a sign for a psychiatrist's door, highlighting overworked feelings.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #7

    Two contrasting humorous comments about remote work and mental health in today's workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #8

    Man in a suit with a shocked expression, illustrating a relatable workforce meme.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #9

    Funny workforce meme with two panels contrasting management's responses to needing help and mistakes made.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #10

    Humorous meme depicting today's workforce dynamics with management, worker, and expert underwater.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #11

    Humidifier with text humorously reflecting today's workforce: "I still work but the light in me has gone."

    antiworkmemes , WorkMemesDaily Report

    #12

    Overworked and underappreciated meme showing a person in black, with the caption about being quiet due to dislike for a co-worker.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #13

    Tweet meme about "Take Your Therapist To Work Day," highlighting relatable workforce humor.

    antiworkmemes , kryzazzy Report

    #14

    Smiling man hiding frustration, relatable meme about today's overworked workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #15

    A meme comparing a draining job to a Dementor from Harry Potter, symbolizing today's overworked and underappreciated workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #16

    A relatable meme about today's workforce, with a woman hiding under a table reacting to an email phrase.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #17

    Boss and employee meme about today's workforce, featuring a surprised puppet in a uniform reacting to a wage discussion.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #18

    Pie chart humor about today's workforce; small slice for job tasks, large slice for being nice to people.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #19

    Overworked employee meme about job goals and personal fulfillment outside work.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #20

    Text graphic about the outdated 40-hour workweek; emphasizes relatable struggles of today's workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #21

    Text meme about today's workforce, advocating for breaks without social pressure.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #22

    Pie chart humorously depicting workplace frustrations in group projects.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #23

    Big yellow bird at a meeting table with workers, capturing a funny and relatable workforce moment.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #24

    Text meme about workforce: Jobs should pay what I'm worth instead of offering perks like lunch or team building.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #25

    Funny relatable meme about today's workforce, highlighting salary ranges based on vulnerability to exploitation.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #26

    Pirate character looking overwhelmed with text about being overworked, highlighting today's workforce struggles.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #27

    Cartoon characters at a work meeting react skeptically to the phrase "we're a family," illustrating today's workforce memes.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #28

    A child scratching head beside text expressing desire to not participate, reflecting relatable workplace memes.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #29

    Slide meme about today's workforce showing paths labeled 'slacker' and 'go-to-guy' both leading to 'No raises'.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #30

    License plate with "IH8UALL" captioned about being quiet at work; funny workforce meme.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #31

    Meme comparing expectations vs reality of today's overworked workforce, with a baby and exhausted character illustration.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #32

    Man sitting on a couch, looking frustrated; humorous caption about today's overworked workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, @Bored Panda, why do you keep watermarking things you didn’t create? 🤔😡

    #33

    Crab meme about today's workforce feeling overworked and underappreciated, comparing job struggles to deep-sea adaptation.

    antiworkmemes Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have an unfortunate eating habit and the grocery store doesn’t take pocket lint and rocks

    #34

    Two men in a meeting discussing workplace pros and cons; one asks about actual pros, highlighting relatable workforce humor.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #35

    Close-up of a woman with a forced smile, depicting a funny and relatable workforce meme.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #36

    Man humorously expressing frustration, captioned "Me leaving work every day," highlighting today's workforce challenges.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #37

    Workforce meme with a note reading "Do your F***ing job" under a sarcastic comment on respect and communication.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #38

    Kermit the Frog laying on a bed with a humorous caption about avoiding work stress, related to today's workforce memes.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #39

    Cartoon depicting a heavenly scene with a message about micromanaging, reflecting funny workforce dynamics.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #40

    A humorous meme of a tired person holding a microphone, reflecting today's overworked workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #41

    Text about job ads highlighting funny and relatable workforce traits for the overworked.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #42

    Chocolate resignation cake with humorous message about being overworked and underappreciated at work.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #43

    Meme about today's workforce: questioning workplace norms with a humorous and relatable tone.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #44

    Woman looking uncertain, caption humorously critiques being an "expert" in today's workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #45

    Funny meme about today's workforce questioning guilt associated with calling in sick and societal programming.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #46

    Comic strip depicting a character disliking themselves, then hating a 9-5 job more, illustrating workforce humor.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #47

    Cartoon of a person reading a humorous book about workplace frustrations.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #48

    Man in a suit smiling widely, humorously depicting the feeling of accomplishment in today's workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #49

    Text-based meme about the workforce humorously emphasizing a desire to go home.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #50

    Cartoon character sleeping with drool, illustrating a funny and relatable meme about the overworked workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #51

    Man looking through rainy window, feeling overwhelmed about work; reflects relatable workforce meme humor.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #52

    Text meme about today's workforce humor, highlighting overworked professionals who must censor their thoughts.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #53

    Man reading a book titled "How to make money," sees "Work" and starts crying; a funny workforce meme.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #54

    A man humorously presenting a workplace productivity meme charted by day.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #55

    Person holding a coffee cup with text, "Professional at work but matches rudeness," highlighting workforce memes.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #56

    Text meme about today's workforce revealing adults are often winging it, expressing humor and relatability.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #57

    Meme showing a person claiming to be friendly at work, yet looking serious, highlighting relatable workforce humor.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #58

    Overworked person's meme on couch, wearing glasses and looking tired, representing today's workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #59

    Cartoon characters viewing a job search meme illustrating today's overworked workforce reality.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #60

    Text meme about the workforce describing a fictional son's achievements over five years to avoid working Saturdays.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #61

    Text meme about today's workforce: two work modes comparison, highlighting overworked and underappreciated feelings.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #62

    Workers in orange uniforms entering a gated area, captioned humorously about returning to work, reflecting today's workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #63

    A funny meme about today's workforce shows regret over wishing to become an adult.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #64

    Funny and relatable meme about today's workforce with humorous work-related phrases.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #65

    Person in flannel shirt relaxing on a couch, illustrating a funny and relatable workforce meme about enjoying the night before a day off.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #66

    Man flipping desk in funny and relatable meme about today's overworked workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #67

    Meme text humorously announces giving up, showing relatable humor about today's workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #68

    Text meme about today's workforce humorously questioning how to phrase a resignation letter accurately.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #69

    Text meme about today's workforce irony, displaying a humorous take on "call-in-healthy" work excuses.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #70

    Text meme about today's workforce: "Is everyone getting more annoying or am I just getting angrier?"

    antiworkmemes Report

    #71

    Cat wrapped in a blanket reading a book titled "How to Retire by Tomorrow," humorously depicting today's workforce struggles.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #72

    Person in a red dress excitedly pointing and exclaiming "That can wait until Monday," capturing workplace memes humor.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #73

    Types of vacations listed: cleaning, sleeping, silence, cooking, and avoiding decisions. Memes about today's workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #74

    Text meme about today's workforce highlighting strong coworker friendships formed through challenging jobs.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #75

    Text meme about today's workforce, emphasizing the importance of personal time for the overworked and underappreciated.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #76

    Interview scene highlighting today's workforce issues with a humorous take on salary negotiations.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #77

    A cute cartoon mouse with big ears, symbolizing today's workforce being curious despite saying they're not interested.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #78

    Text meme about today's workforce dynamics, highlighting overworked and underappreciated employees leading to resignations.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #79

    Cartoon character exhaustedly checking calendar, humorously depicting the overworked and underappreciated in today's workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #80

    Text meme about today's workforce showing a humorous take on an employee's use of a work complaint box.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #81

    Three llamas in a field watching a shed on fire, humorously depicting workforce struggles.

    antiworkmemes Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The number of times we’ve joked about burning the place down, if there ever really is a fire, things are gonna get difficult

    #82

    Bart and Milhouse exploring a cave with flashlights, illustrating funny and relatable workforce memes.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #83

    Overworked and underappreciated meme featuring a tired man with a cigarette in his mouth, arms on head, captioned humorously.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #84

    Tweet about relatable experiences in food and retail jobs, highlighting today's workforce challenges.

    antiworkmemes Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is no known limit on the depths of stupid. Every time you think it can’t possibly get any worse, somebody comes a long to show you it can

    #85

    Man holding a remote looks exasperated, captioned "I'm broke," expressing a relatable workforce meme.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #86

    Funny and relatable meme about today's workforce, joking about having a "work jester" instead of a "work husband" or "work wife."

    antiworkmemes Report

    #87

    Tired character with red eyes symbolizing overworked and underappreciated workforce, caption: "It's showtime..."

    antiworkmemes Report

    #88

    Cartoon character with eyes closed, lips pursed, expressing frustration about Saturday work, depicting today's workforce humor.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #89

    Man at work looking exhausted, caption expresses humorous, relatable sentiment on modern workforce challenges.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #90

    Text meme about today's workforce humorously recalling childhood, highlighting feelings of being overworked and underappreciated.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #91

    Two men shaking hands in front of a bus; humorous caption about a bus driver job interview highlights workforce humor.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #92

    Squidward looking reluctant about getting up for work, caption reflects a funny, relatable moment about today's workforce.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #93

    Text meme about today's workforce humorously depicts post-work exhaustion.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #94

    Meme about today's workforce humor: bosses offering more responsibility instead of more money.

    antiworkmemes Report

    #95

    Overworked employee stressed at desk, head in hands, with "being paid to be stressed" meme text above.

    antiworkmemes Report

