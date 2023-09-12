This year marks the 59th edition of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, hosted by The Natural History Museum (NHM). Out of the staggering 49,957 entries from 95 different countries, the top 100 photos will be showcased in an upcoming London exhibition on October 13.

While the category winners and the prestigious Grand Title and Young Grand Title are still a mystery, to be nominated on the 10th of October at an awards ceremony, in the meantime, the NHM is offering a sneak peek at this year's 16 highly commended photos.

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore these carefully selected shots as they capture the breathtaking beauty and wonder of the natural world.

