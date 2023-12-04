Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

High School Student Shocked To See How Much Taxes She Has To Pay
29points
Work & Money

High School Student Shocked To See How Much Taxes She Has To Pay

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Marie is a 23-year-old high school English teacher who just witnessed one of her students get a lesson on the economy.

Recently, she noticed the teen was clearly going through a rough patch, so she struck up a conversation and realized it was because of the girl’s job. More specifically, her very first paycheck.

After receiving it, the student realized the difference between the amount the employer was paying for her work and the sum that was reaching her pocket, due to taxes.

In one way or another, taxes follow us throughout our entire lives, and this teacher just shared a video, explaining how one of her students had realized it

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

“I had a student walk into my class today and she was so angry. I could tell right off the bat she was not in a good mood”

“I’m like, ‘Hey, girl, what’s up?’ And she’s like, ‘I can’t even today, this is the worst day of my life. Nothing is worth anything anymore.’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean, what happened?’ She’s like, ‘Well, I got my first job last week and I worked 32 hours.’ I’m like, ‘Wow, 32 hours is a lot for a high school student, but that’s good.’ And she’s like, ‘I finally got my first check. And I’m supposed to be getting paid $17 an hour, for 32 hours. I did the math, I know how much money I was supposed to make. And then I got my check. And it was way less.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: amber.marie44

“‘The taxes took up almost half of my entire check. I knew that people hate taxes, But I didn’t realize that they were taking hundreds of dollars out of every paycheck.’ I was like, ‘Oh yes girl, welcome to America.’ And then she was saying how it doesn’t even make it worth it to work anymore, because the amount of work that she’s putting in does not correlate to the amount of money that she’s getting. And she asked me, ‘Do they do this to your check too?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, they do to everybody’s check. Everyone gets taxed.'”

Image credits: amber.marie44

“She was like, ‘I think I’m going to quit my job and I don’t think I’ll ever get a job again because that’s insane. Why am I working to only get half of the money I made?’ Girl, preach it because I get it. It made my heart so sad for her because I knew how excited she was to get this job and knew all the things that she wanted to buy when she finally got her first paycheck, and how excited she was to finally have her own money. And then to realize that she’s not going to be getting paid what she thought she was getting paid. It hurts. I remember my first check, I remember the heartbreak.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: amber.marie44

Image credits: amber.marie44

The clip has since gone viral

@amber.marie44 Why we need to be teaching high schoolers ab taxes 😪 #teacher #teachersoftiktok #teachertok #teachersbelike #teacherlife #teachertiktok #taxes ♬ original sound – amber

And it ignited a heated discussion on TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How are you paying nearly half in taxes at $17 per hour? And you don't even have healthcare but think other countries are taxing too much because they do. You have it so wrong. That rate of pay shouldn't attract more than 28% approx, also in Australia you get all your first year tax refunded...at least you used to..any younguns here able to back me on that? As well as the tax rate for approx $17 per hr?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know anything about taxes in the USA, but I always assumed (more or less) that because there is no national health care insurance for everyone, social security is poor and you have to take on a debt if you want to go to university, people didn't pay that much in taxes. What is the tax money being spend on? Not saying my home town does a whole lot better (they squandered a lot of money on a project that everyone said would become a crock at the outset). The military, I would think, but other than that?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How are you paying nearly half in taxes at $17 per hour? And you don't even have healthcare but think other countries are taxing too much because they do. You have it so wrong. That rate of pay shouldn't attract more than 28% approx, also in Australia you get all your first year tax refunded...at least you used to..any younguns here able to back me on that? As well as the tax rate for approx $17 per hr?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know anything about taxes in the USA, but I always assumed (more or less) that because there is no national health care insurance for everyone, social security is poor and you have to take on a debt if you want to go to university, people didn't pay that much in taxes. What is the tax money being spend on? Not saying my home town does a whole lot better (they squandered a lot of money on a project that everyone said would become a crock at the outset). The military, I would think, but other than that?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda