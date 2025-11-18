Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Girl Who Was Paralyzed At 16 After “Fun Adventure” Went Wrong Due To Basic Mistake Reveals Emotional Story
Teen girl in cheerleader uniform smiling at a stadium, representing girl paralyzed at 16 after adventure mistake.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Girl Who Was Paralyzed At 16 After “Fun Adventure” Went Wrong Due To Basic Mistake Reveals Emotional Story

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
0

31

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Traveller was just 16 when a single choice altered the course of her life.

She was a typical teenager, cheering at football games and hanging out with her friends during her sophomore year of high school.

However, shortly before prom, a spontaneous decision with a friend set in motion events that would make her learn to “live all over again.”

Highlights
  • Emily Traveller, from Utah, suffered an accident in high school that left her paralyzed.
  • At 16, Emily went on what she described as a “fun adventure” to the sand dunes with her peers.
  • She now uses her social media platforms, where she has over 800,000 followers, to inspire others with her story.
RELATED:

    An adventure before prom left Emily Traveller with a devastating spinal cord injury that forced her to rebuild her life

    Teen girl who was paralyzed at 16 posing confidently in cheerleading uniform on stadium stairs holding pom-poms.

    Teen girl who was paralyzed at 16 posing confidently in cheerleading uniform on stadium stairs holding pom-poms.

    Image credits: Emily Traveller

    “It just seemed like a fun adventure,” she told People magazine, recalling their idea of going on a double date to the sand dunes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emily informed her parents of her plans and packed a UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle), known locally as a Razor, with snacks for the two-hour drive.

    When they arrived at the dunes, the group enjoyed a picnic by the fire. But as they prepared to head home, Emily placed a few items on her lap and, since her car was parked nearby, chose not to wear her seatbelt.

    Young girl who was paralyzed at 16 lying in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace and connected to medical devices.

    Young girl who was paralyzed at 16 lying in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace and connected to medical devices.

    Image credits: Emily Traveller

    During the drive, the Razor hit a hill and rolled four times. The Utah native struck her head on the roll cage, breaking her neck. Her friends sustained less severe injuries: one broke her collarbone, while another split his head open.

    Emily regained consciousness after the accident and realized she couldn’t move her body or “feel anything.”

    She was airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital, where doctors informed her that she had also damaged her spinal cord and needed emergency surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emily spent ten days in the hospital learning to breathe, eat, and cough again

    @emily.travellerBrb this trend made me tear up♬ som original – Vbedit.x

    The teenager, who had spent her youth performing pirouettes and showing off her flexibility as part of the cheer team, now faced the challenge of learning to move again.

    “Suddenly, there were a million nurses and doctors around me, and I couldn’t even breathe on my own. I couldn’t really grasp what life in a wheelchair would mean,” she told People.

    “That was the beginning of learning to live all over again.”

    Hospital scene showing a girl paralyzed at 16 in bed with family by her side during emotional recovery.

    Hospital scene showing a girl paralyzed at 16 in bed with family by her side during emotional recovery.

    Image credits: Emily Traveller

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Soon after the accident, the idea of building a new relationship with her body was something she resisted.

    “I thought my life was over. I remember telling my mom I didn’t want to live if I was paralyzed. One day I was a healthy teenager — the next, I couldn’t even breathe on my own.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young girl who was paralyzed at 16 wearing a neck brace and smiling while engaging in creative therapy.

    Young girl who was paralyzed at 16 wearing a neck brace and smiling while engaging in creative therapy.

    Image credits: Emily Traveller

    Emily spent ten days in the hospital, where she relearned how to breathe, eat, and cough before being transferred to Craig Hospital in Colorado, one of the leading spinal rehab centers in the United States.

    She remained there for four months, regaining strength through physical therapy, relearning how to swallow, and adapting to life in a wheelchair.

    Doctors informed her she needed emergency surgery and that she would be left paralyzed

    @emily.traveller Replying to @Morgan Loewenberg ♬ original sound – em

    Throughout the difficult time, Emily drew emotional strength from her friends and family, the biggest cheerleaders in her life.

    “People were always visiting, sending letters, cheering me on. Even in the ICU, those small moments — relearning a movement, feeling progress, knowing people were behind me — kept me going.”

    She also felt encouraged by the progress she slowly began to make in the hospital, like regaining some mobility in her arm and drinking from a straw.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen girl in wheelchair outdoors during fall, sharing her emotional story of paralysis after basic mistake on adventure.

    Teen girl in wheelchair outdoors during fall, sharing her emotional story of paralysis after basic mistake on adventure.

    Image credits: Emily Traveller

    “I realized I had to stay in my own lane. Everyone’s injury is different. If I regained function, great. If not, I would still find a way to live fully.”

    Additionally, the young woman found it helpful to focus on what she still had rather than on what she had lost.

    Emily, now 20, said her focus on gratitude and her family’s support helped her overcome the traumatizing accident

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young girl undergoing physical therapy using a robotic gait trainer after paralysis caused by a basic mistake.

    Young girl undergoing physical therapy using a robotic gait trainer after paralysis caused by a basic mistake.

    Image credits: Emily Traveller

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There were mornings I didn’t want to get out of bed. But then I reminded myself: I have a wheelchair. I’m alive. I chose gratitude, and that choice kept me moving forward.”

    Now, at 20 years old, Emily has graduated from high school and worked as an intern with an adaptive fashion designer in New York. 

    She travels to speak about her health journey at schools and events, visits children in hospitals, and is writing a book with her mom. 

    Young girl in a wheelchair outdoors at sunset, representing the story of a girl paralyzed after a basic mistake during a fun adventure.

    Young girl in a wheelchair outdoors at sunset, representing the story of a girl paralyzed after a basic mistake during a fun adventure.

    Image credits: Emily Traveller

    After her discharge from the hospital, Emily struggled with people staring at her in her wheelchair, so her father got in another wheelchair and rolled alongside to support her.

    Every day is different, she said, but her routine typically begins with therapy, followed by speech practice, workouts, and time with friends.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @emily.traveller My moms dance moves >>> #paralyzed#vlog#thursday#quadriplegic#foryoupage♬ original sound – em

    She has also built a large community on social media, inspired by Makayla Noble, a former world champion cheerleader who became a quadriplegic following a backyard cheer accident.

    Between TikTok and Instagram, Emily has amassed more than 800,000 followers. 

    She has built a large community on social media and gives talks about her health journey at schools

    Girl who was paralyzed at 16 sitting in wheelchair with friend at outdoor event, smiling and enjoying the moment.

    Girl who was paralyzed at 16 sitting in wheelchair with friend at outdoor event, smiling and enjoying the moment.

    Image credits: Emily Traveller

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the comments, she often reads stories from people who have experienced similar life-changing accidents, many of whom say they feel encouraged by her attitude and focus on gratitude.

    “I show the good days and the hard ones. It’s amazing to hear that my story can make even a small difference. It makes me want to keep doing this forever, because of the impact it can have on the people who need it most.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since the accident, she has graduated from high school and interned with an adaptive fashion designer

    Girl who was paralyzed at 16 enjoying adaptive skiing with an instructor on a snowy slope surrounded by bare trees.

    Girl who was paralyzed at 16 enjoying adaptive skiing with an instructor on a snowy slope surrounded by bare trees.

    Image credits: Emily Traveller

    Though Emily admits it’s still “hard” to talk about her accident, sharing her story, whether on social media or at schools, gives her purpose.

    “I lived through this and found a way to move forward. I didn’t get the outcome I wanted — I wanted to go back to cheer and be my old self — but I’ve learned how to live in this new way,” she said.

    Girl waterskiing with a smile, enjoying a fun adventure before a basic mistake caused paralysis at 16.

    Girl waterskiing with a smile, enjoying a fun adventure before a basic mistake caused paralysis at 16.

    Image credits: Emily Traveller

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I try to live by one principle: your circumstances don’t determine your happiness. Being in a wheelchair doesn’t mean I can’t be happy. Sharing my story might be the thing I’m proudest of.”

    Many people were inspired by Emily’s journey and thanked her for candidly sharing her story

    Instagram comment by user sophie.bazzano praising the mindset of a girl who was paralyzed at 16 after a basic mistake.

    Instagram comment by user sophie.bazzano praising the mindset of a girl who was paralyzed at 16 after a basic mistake.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for a girl paralyzed after a fun adventure gone wrong due to a basic mistake

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for a girl paralyzed after a fun adventure gone wrong due to a basic mistake

    Comment from Kam expressing emotional support and sympathy for the girl paralyzed after a fun adventure gone wrong.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Kam expressing emotional support and sympathy for the girl paralyzed after a fun adventure gone wrong.

    Comment from Yorkshire Peach praising a girl who was paralyzed at 16 after a fun adventure went wrong.

    Comment from Yorkshire Peach praising a girl who was paralyzed at 16 after a fun adventure went wrong.

    Screenshot of a social media comment sharing a family’s Razor accident and expressing encouragement from a paralysis story.

    Screenshot of a social media comment sharing a family’s Razor accident and expressing encouragement from a paralysis story.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Mya saying You have a beautiful perspective on a social media post with 1316 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Mya saying You have a beautiful perspective on a social media post with 1316 likes.

    Comment from Iris praising the girl who was paralyzed at 16, calling her story inspiring and expressing gratitude.

    Comment from Iris praising the girl who was paralyzed at 16, calling her story inspiring and expressing gratitude.

    Comment from Madison describing a quad driving accident leading to paralysis after a basic mistake during a fun adventure.

    Comment from Madison describing a quad driving accident leading to paralysis after a basic mistake during a fun adventure.

    Comment praising the girl who was paralyzed at 16 for her strength and positive attitude about her accident story.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising the girl who was paralyzed at 16 for her strength and positive attitude about her accident story.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing support for girl paralyzed at 16 after an adventure went wrong due to a basic mistake.

    Comment expressing support for girl paralyzed at 16 after an adventure went wrong due to a basic mistake.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    31

    0

    31

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Health & Wellness
    Homepage
    Trending
    Health & Wellness
    Homepage
    Next in Health & Wellness
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT