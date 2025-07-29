Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Paralyzed Woman Stuns Internet By Showing What Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Chip Can Do
Paralyzed woman wrapped in green blanket in hospital bed, showcasing Elon Musk Neuralink brain chip technology.
Curiosities, Science & Technology

Paralyzed Woman Stuns Internet By Showing What Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Chip Can Do

Audrey Crews, a Louisiana woman who was paralyzed in a 2005 car accident, has regained the ability to control a computer using only her thoughts.

Thanks to Neuralink’s brain-computer interface (BCI), Crews can now move a cursor and even write her name for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Crews is one of nine participants testing the company’s Telepathy implant, which aims to help people with paralysis operate devices like computers and smartphones through mental commands.

Highlights
  • Audrey Crews, paralyzed for two decades, now uses a computer through her thoughts alone.
  • Neuralink’s brain implant allowed her to write her name and draw using only her mind.
  • Elon Musk calls the achievement a glimpse of a future where the brain and tech are one.
    Audrey Crews is the ninth human and the first woman to receive Neuralink’s Telepathy implant

    Paralyzed woman smiling in a casual setting, illustrating the impact of Elon Musk's Neuralink brain chip technology.

    Image credits: X/Audrey Crews

    Crews is part of Neuralink’sPRIME study, a pilot program designed to demonstrate that the company’s brain implants are useful in the daily lives of people living with paralysis.

    Crews was a perfect match for Neuralink’s BCI. According to theDaily Mail, she was severely injured in a car accident in 2005, when she was just 16 years old. The accident damaged her C4 and C5 vertebrae in her neck, leaving her quadriplegic.

    During surgery at the University of Miami Health Center, doctors drilled a small opening into her skull and inserted 128 ultra-thin threads. Those threads contain over 1,000 electrodes that pick up the electrical signals created when she thinks.

    Neuralink brain chip robotic device shown against black background, highlighting advanced neural technology innovation.

    Image credits: Neuralink

    Those thoughts are wirelessly sent to a computer using Neuralink’s custom software, which translates the signals into digital commands. 

    The Telepathy device was implanted into Crews’ motor cortex, the part of the brain responsible for movement.

    Based on videos that Crews has shared so far, she can now use a virtual mouse, draw shapes, type on a keyboard, and scroll through pages just by thinking. She even posted a photo on X showing her attempt at a cursive signature.

    Paralyzed woman in hospital bed wrapped in green blanket demonstrating Elon Musk Neuralink brain chip technology.

    Image credits: X/Audrey Crews

    “I tried writing my name for the first time in 20 years. I’m working on it. Lol,” she wrote in her post. 

    While the handwriting was shaky, the significance was anything but small. As per Crews, it was the first time she was able to write anything remotely resembling a signature for the past 20 years.

    In later posts, Crews stated that she was taking requests from social media users for images that she could draw.

    Paralyzed woman wearing head bandage resting in bed, demonstrating effects of Elon Musk Neuralink brain chip technology.

    Image credits: X/Audrey Crews

    So far, she has drawn everything from cats to faces to trees using only her mind. 

    She also shared a video featuring an exercise developed by Neuralink to help improve her accuracy. 

    Neuralink’s ambitious brain implants could be a massive leap forward

    Hand holding a small Neuralink brain chip device representing Elon Musk's advanced technology for paralyzed individuals.

    Image credits: Neuralink

    Elon Musk co-founded Neuralink in 2016 with the goal of merging human intelligence with machines. 

    In 2019, the company unveiled the N1 implant, the same model now inside Crews’s brain. She is currently one of nine people who have been implanted with Neuralink’s BCI.

    Her success follows that of Noland Arbaugh, Neuralink’s first patient, who was also paralyzed from the neck down.

    Paralyzed woman with shaved head and healing scars after Neuralink brain chip implant in a medical setting.

    Image credits: X/Audrey Crews

    Arbaugh has garnered quite an impressive audience on social media with over 128,000 followers on X, and he has appeared in presentations playing video games using his mind. 

    During a presentation earlier this year, Neuralink featured Arbaugh and four other Telepathy users playing a round of Mario Kart together. 

    A second demonstration featured two Telepathy users playing Call of Duty, which involved more complex controls, using their minds.

    Laptop screen displaying digital handwriting on whiteboard, illustrating Elon Musk Neuralink brain chip technology in use.

    Image credits: X/Audrey Crews

    Neuralink’s current implants can only help users interact with tech devices, though Musk has mentioned an upcoming product called BlindSight, which would be designed to help people who are visually impaired

    Plans are underway for Neuralink to have its first BlindSight implant on a human by late 2025 or early 2026. Considering Elon Musk’s tendency to be late, however, it would not be surprising if BlindSight’s first trials end up starting later next year.

    Crews, for her part, is just happy that she has regained some control over her life.

    When asked on social media if she ever imagined doing something like this again, Crews responded with “Not in all my wildest dreams, but the future is here.”

    Elon Musk echoed the sentiment, reposting her story and writing: “She is controlling her computer just by thinking. Most people don’t realize this is possible.”

    Crews plans to write a book, and now she actually can

    Despite her new abilities, Crews is still grounded. She knows her Telepathy implant would not allow her to walk again or regain sensation in her limbs. 

    But that hasn’t dampened her optimism. Instead, she’s setting a new goal. According to Crews, she is writing a book about her journey.

    “I’ve been a quadriplegic since the age of 16, so I have lots to tell,” she said.

    Neuralink brain chip components shown in a layered view against a black background highlighting advanced technology.

    Image credits: Neuralink

    Netizens have proven very supportive of Crews’ recent efforts, with many congratulating her for regaining part of her life back. Others also credited Musk and his team for their work.

    “That’s amazing, I’m happy for her!!” one commenter wrote.

    “How wonderful for her and all the other people this has and will help,” another stated.

    “This is fantastic news for so many people. You may not like Musk, but at least he is financing a technology that will be of benefit to hopefully many people,” another commenter wrote.

    Social media users reacted to Crews’ Telepathy implant on social media

    Comment by Tone Burgs expressing concern about the casual reception and frightening implications of Elon Musk's Neuralink brain chip.

    Comment from Daniel Bob Claridge stating she has gained the ability to use a computer, related to Neuralink brain chip technology.

    Comment on social media by Delilah Delilah asking who is actually in control, related to Elon Musk's Neuralink brain chip.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Daniel Wade stating The beginning stages of the Matrix with 65 likes.

    Comment by Michael Edward about ads and subscription fees in a social media post about Neuralink brain chip.

    Comment by Dean Ivey praising Elon Musk as a genius and reflecting on people’s changing opinions about him.

    Comment by Simon Ross saying Miracle with a small profile photo and thumbs-up icon, related to Neuralink brain chip.

    Comment by Kujtim Fejzuli saying Great news Elon is genius on a social media post about Neuralink brain chip.

    User comment praising Neuralink's impact for paralyzed and blind people, highlighting the brain chip's potential benefits.

    Paralyzed woman sharing her experience using Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chip in an online comment.

    Elon musk
    video games
