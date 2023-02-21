I have so many ideas, but here are a few. Title TBD- A adventure/fantasy trilogy about a war between two magical tribes. If you have read some of my other submissions or posts you'll know about it. I adore my characters and backstories and have been working on this thing for 3 YEARS. The main character controls the four elements and is the center of a prophecy predicting the end of the war. Premoniston- A SciFi series circling around a manic villain who is half machine. The problem is she is running most of the post-apocalyptic world with her companies and so if they kill her they could kill half the world too. There- A sort of interpretive novel about anxiety, self worth, and depression and how easily it is to get stuck in dark places. The main character gets stuck in a world where everything is the same- and is trying to get out. She gets stuck in dangerous and strange worlds along with a group of friends and has to get back home.

#2

I'm writing two stories-one with my friends, and one on my own that will start when I finish the current one (and I'm also editing my friends story)



The first one is about the Afterlife, which is split into Heaven and Hell. Everyone automatically goes to Hell, but they have the option to go through Purification testing, which determines if they are good enough to go to Heaven. Calista Campbell has just been approved to go to Heaven, but then something goes wrong. And also, there is someone trying to take over Heavens complex system and make everything chaos.



The second book I will write is about these three siblings who live in an abusive household and try to get out by leaving America and going to England. This one I'm nervous about, because I don't want to get it wrong.



And then my friends book is about a town called Hayward Pines, and the town is suffering, but it's kinda been hidden from the public. Now the safety of the town relies on ten teenagers.



Honestly I just love writing but I always worry that I'm doing it wrong or not writing enough pages. I also just procrastinate lol.