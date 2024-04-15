Haven't played this one for a while.

#1

OK, one for the super fans....

" the disobedience that holds us together".....

1point
K- THULU
#2

I know you dream of snowfields,
floating high above the trees....

1point
Birgit M
#3

The face inside is right beneath your skin

1point
SEAGULL
#4

Can you feel me now?

Never been so ready to go.

Waiting for a hell of a show.

Waiting for a headshot. Going non-stop!

Faster than sound! Higher ground!

My dream could blow if you’re in it! I need to know if you’re in it!

Spin me around! Make it loud!

I want to fire like a bullet! You’ll take me high if you pull it!

1point
Mysteria
#5

I have a few, and I guarantee only the nerds of the words will get it.
1--there's no reason, there's no time or apace to keep feeling, the world's lost its faith
2--Dont pass me your phone, if you do ima break it we just need a little time to sniff out all the pages of this dark dark script that God said he was writing, I don't know where you need me to go
3--Spite me, with your insecuri-tease me when you're pushing thirty
4--Killed the cat, just like that, curiosity gone, guarantee, tit for tattoos a bite I know that

0points
Cat Dragon
