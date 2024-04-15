5submissions
Hey Pandas, Write A Song Lyric, And See Who Can Guess It
Haven't played this one for a while.
OK, one for the super fans....
" the disobedience that holds us together".....
I know you dream of snowfields,
floating high above the trees....
The face inside is right beneath your skin
Can you feel me now?
Never been so ready to go.
Waiting for a hell of a show.
Waiting for a headshot. Going non-stop!
Faster than sound! Higher ground!
My dream could blow if you’re in it! I need to know if you’re in it!
Spin me around! Make it loud!
I want to fire like a bullet! You’ll take me high if you pull it!
I have a few, and I guarantee only the nerds of the words will get it.
1--there's no reason, there's no time or apace to keep feeling, the world's lost its faith
2--Dont pass me your phone, if you do ima break it we just need a little time to sniff out all the pages of this dark dark script that God said he was writing, I don't know where you need me to go
3--Spite me, with your insecuri-tease me when you're pushing thirty
4--Killed the cat, just like that, curiosity gone, guarantee, tit for tattoos a bite I know that
Wow bp didn't censor killed insane