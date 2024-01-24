Please no Hannah Montana.

This question was asked previously by Sona, credit to them, the question did not get many answers, I am asking it again, let's get some more action. Sona deserves more answers!

Good morning. Good evening. Good afternoon. Wherever you maybe. CC here, Chris from New York, Westchester County.

Actually it is Nathaniel here, CC is my favourite youtuber, he is a fledged who is unintentionally hilarious. A recent claim is that mountains are in fact trees.

https://m.youtube.com/@cc4561

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Dominic Noble and Ann Reardon or How to Cook That

Boootifull Unicorn
