My brother because he has the worst hygiene and is homophobic, transphobic, racist and sexist, and when-ever I call him out he says it's just a joke AND MY PARANTS BACK HIM UP. Like he makes sexist jokes and I let my mum know and she just says, "oh he's just joking ". He is just such an a$$hole. AND then he complains that I'm being mean to him? I can't wait till I can move out and get my own home.

#2

So, I'm a bit of a furry and hiss at people who annoy me, but not often.



One day, my sister told me that this really annoying girl I already didn't like told her something. Basically, she said that at the beginning of the year, I hissed at her, and she just walked away. According to her, I then asked, "What are you doing"?

Apparently, she said, "Walking away." And I asked her where she was going, and she said that I was being creepy. Then, I guess I 'told her' that I just wanted to be friends. And apparently, I've 'never hissed at her since'.

NONE OF THAT WAS TRUE AT ALL. I absolutely HATE this girl, and I would NEVER ask her to be friends. Also, I DO NOT remember hissing at her! Ever! Like I said, I don't do it much.

Needless to say, I hissed at her the next day. The look on her face was priceless!