Hey Pandas, Who Is The Most Annoying Person You’ve Ever Met?
Tell me about the most annoying person you've ever met. Why are they annoying? Do they insult people for no reason? Do they tell lies to make themselves look good? Do they think the world is centered around them? Make my blood boil!
My brother because he has the worst hygiene and is homophobic, transphobic, racist and sexist, and when-ever I call him out he says it's just a joke AND MY PARANTS BACK HIM UP. Like he makes sexist jokes and I let my mum know and she just says, "oh he's just joking ". He is just such an a$$hole. AND then he complains that I'm being mean to him?
I can't wait till I can move out and get my own home.
So, I'm a bit of a furry and hiss at people who annoy me, but not often.
One day, my sister told me that this really annoying girl I already didn't like told her something. Basically, she said that at the beginning of the year, I hissed at her, and she just walked away. According to her, I then asked, "What are you doing"?
Apparently, she said, "Walking away." And I asked her where she was going, and she said that I was being creepy. Then, I guess I 'told her' that I just wanted to be friends. And apparently, I've 'never hissed at her since'.
NONE OF THAT WAS TRUE AT ALL. I absolutely HATE this girl, and I would NEVER ask her to be friends. Also, I DO NOT remember hissing at her! Ever! Like I said, I don't do it much.
Needless to say, I hissed at her the next day. The look on her face was priceless!