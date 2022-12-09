#1

She is right :) I told my young cousin that Santa IS real, but not the way he might imagine. Then I went on telling him about the legend of saint Nicholas, who was a real person, a bishop who lived in the ancient city of Mira (today in Turkey), back in the 3rd century. And how he used to bring help and comfort to poor, vulnerable people (especially children) in the form of little gifts. How this became a tradition of offering and receiving gifts and spread over the world, overlapping with the Christmas holidays. (Actually, ethnologists believe that "Santa Claus" is derived from "Saint Niklaus"). How his life is a lesson of kindness and generosity for us all. And how Santa's spirit will always be real, as long as there are good people in the world.