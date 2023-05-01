History is full of great- and odd- people. Who are your favourites?

#1

Anne Bonny and Mary Read. Both female pirates, both raised as male, both badass. They sometimes fought shirtless to show their enemies they were losing against a woman. They possibly started a relationship together, albeit Anne already being with Calico Jack Rackham (although A General History of the Pyrates does mention Anne was "not altogether so reserved in point of Chastity.")

The Witch Doctor
#2

Albert Einstein. He was smart, funny, and helped the world. And, as far as I know he didn’t do any bad stuff?

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST

