2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Who Are Your Favorite People In History And Why?
History is full of great- and odd- people. Who are your favourites?
This post may include affiliate links.
Anne Bonny and Mary Read. Both female pirates, both raised as male, both badass. They sometimes fought shirtless to show their enemies they were losing against a woman. They possibly started a relationship together, albeit Anne already being with Calico Jack Rackham (although A General History of the Pyrates does mention Anne was "not altogether so reserved in point of Chastity.")
Albert Einstein. He was smart, funny, and helped the world. And, as far as I know he didn’t do any bad stuff?