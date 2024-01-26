1submissions
Hey Pandas, Which Serial Killer Shocked And Appalled You The Most?
As above. For me it is Albert Fish, he literally ate children.
I'm not a true crime fan, but occasionally I make google searches I shouldn't so, Jeffery Dahmer lives in my head rent free, Idk why so many people seem to feel bad for him, he was a terrible human being.
Holy s**t, I made a google search I shouldn't have, Albert Fish is the most f****d up human in the world. I need eye bleach, brain bleach urgh
