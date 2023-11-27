0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, When Should The Christmas Season Start And Why?
Personally, I think Christmas should wait 'til December, but I'm not terribly opposed to late November either. Is anyone else on my side? If not, tell me what horrific, obscure reasoning went on in your mind when CERTAIN NEIGHBORS put up CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS before Halloween was even over? Sorry about ranting, but, really, whatever possessed you to think otherwise? (Again, sorry about the rage.)
This post may include affiliate links.