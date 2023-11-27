ADVERTISEMENT

Personally, I think Christmas should wait 'til December, but I'm not terribly opposed to late November either. Is anyone else on my side? If not, tell me what horrific, obscure reasoning went on in your mind when CERTAIN NEIGHBORS put up CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS before Halloween was even over? Sorry about ranting, but, really, whatever possessed you to think otherwise? (Again, sorry about the rage.)

