Hey Pandas, When Did You Realize And Fully Accept Your Personal Sovereignty And Authentic Self?
My mother's verbal abuse of me saying I would never amount to anything made me realize she was repeating what her mother had said to her soo many years ago. I felt soo very sorry for her at that moment. Unfortunately, my understanding of the situation didn't stop her physical abuse. I eventually got away from her and built a beautiful life. What about you all?
