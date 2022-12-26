#2

I moved states in May. At first I was devastated to leave 13 years of my life behind, and sank into a depression all summer. But, school came and I slowly started to make new friends. And just a couple weeks ago, I realized that I was going to be okay in this new place. That was my biggest moment of 2022. I often cry about missing my friends though, they were really amazing. But yeah, that’s all.