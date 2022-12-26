In less than a week, 2022 will officially be in the history books. While most people begin to make big plans for the New Year and a fresh start, reflecting on the year that passed is equally as important, to help us learn from mistakes and successes alike. What is your most memorable moment, happy, sad, or otherwise?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Whoops! Let me fix the last part of the title real quick: “most memorable moment of 2022”.

Report

2points
Tiramisu
POST
#2

I moved states in May. At first I was devastated to leave 13 years of my life behind, and sank into a depression all summer. But, school came and I slowly started to make new friends. And just a couple weeks ago, I realized that I was going to be okay in this new place. That was my biggest moment of 2022. I often cry about missing my friends though, they were really amazing. But yeah, that’s all.

Report

2points
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
POST
Tiramisu
Tiramisu
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Moving away can be tough. But revisiting old memories makes is a little easier.

1
1point
reply
#3

I finally got a boyfriend.

Report

1point
Charlie Spring Heartstopper
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish