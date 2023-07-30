We all have that childhood memory of racing to the living room to watch Itchy and Scratchy… Or maybe a recent memory of watching a 90’s show with your parents. Well anyway, which one is your favorite?

Cartoon or live-action (or something else I don't know about).

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I think my favourite just has to be The Nanny. (my family hasn’t finished watching the series yet, so NO SPOILERS PLS!) I’d never dare to skip the intro to this one, it’s way too catchy. She was workin in a bridal shop in Flushing, Queens…

Report

0points
TheOddPotater (she/her)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish