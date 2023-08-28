We all (or at least those with the slightest bit of imagination) have a crackpot theory about something. And we love our crackpot theory - we know it's crackpot, and that's part of the fun.

#1

I propose there is quantum entanglement between versions of Tarot cards and versions of Monopoly. If a new version of one is created, a new version of the other springs into being. Their number is always exactly equal.

0points
Theoretical Empiricist
