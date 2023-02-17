1submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Deep Thought Moment?
Have you ever had a moment when you just pause and realize? It doesn't happen so often, but when it does it puts me in awe. I want to hear your theories and realizations!
If color is a reflection of light and black isn't a color, does that mean black obsorbs light? And is that why dark things attract/absorb heat so well? I don't know how it actually works, but that was my theory from weeks ago. I mean it's probably basic science, but that's my "deep thought moment".