Have you ever had a moment when you just pause and realize? It doesn't happen so often, but when it does it puts me in awe. I want to hear your theories and realizations!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

If color is a reflection of light and black isn't a color, does that mean black obsorbs light? And is that why dark things attract/absorb heat so well? I don't know how it actually works, but that was my theory from weeks ago. I mean it's probably basic science, but that's my "deep thought moment".

Report

0points
Book Worm Panda
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish