My biggest flaw would be my pride. I can list a ton of things I don't love about myself, but pride is usually the root. My favourite thing about myself is uhhhhhhh idk my endless confidence and effortless charisma

#2

My greatest flaw is inhibitions, specifically the lack thereof. I say or do whatever stupid thing comes to mind, and it's made me a few enemies. My favorite thing would probably have to be my incredible memory and logical mind. It means that in any science or math class, I'm usually one of the best students, and tend to ask so many questions the teacher sometimes doesn't know the answer.