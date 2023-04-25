4submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Biggest Flaw And Your Favorite Thing About Yourself?
Only one flaw allowed and if you're gonna say idk to the second part you'd better think very hard about that. If you genuinely can't think of any of your good traits, I'll try to help! Remember to be kind to yourself and others.
My biggest flaw would be my pride. I can list a ton of things I don't love about myself, but pride is usually the root. My favourite thing about myself is uhhhhhhh idk my endless confidence and effortless charisma
My greatest flaw is inhibitions, specifically the lack thereof. I say or do whatever stupid thing comes to mind, and it's made me a few enemies. My favorite thing would probably have to be my incredible memory and logical mind. It means that in any science or math class, I'm usually one of the best students, and tend to ask so many questions the teacher sometimes doesn't know the answer.
Flaw would probably be bluntness. Very common with autism and hasn't helped in some social/work situations. Breaking the rules here, but also wasting time ahem... BP 🫣
Favourite thing probs my photographic memory
Flaw would definitely be my stubbornness and fav thing would be my listening skills.