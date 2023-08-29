#1

Light pollution. It causes many problems, such as sleep deprivation, ecological disturbances, glare, and so many other things. We also miss many beautiful things that less than 8% of all people have ever seen



Next problem: scientific misinformation. I can bet that many of you tiktokers have seen those videos. And Facebook people. And Reddit people. And insta people. And especially twitter people. And YouTube people. And people that do pseudosciences such as astrology, holistic medicine, and psychic listeners. If you have to go to the doctor, don’t run lemon juice on your stomach every Thursday under the waning crescent. And then there is the medical misinformation. VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM. They help the immune system recognize possible threats. If you have a bad reaction, that is an entirely different story.



Next thing: all the dumb conspiracies. Jews are not evil. LGBTQ people are not demons. Birds are spies, of course. Vaccines are not inserting trackers into your blood. We have phones for that. The world is not run by pedophiles. We do not have amnesia stuff in our water. The earth is not flat. We did land on the moon. There are no underground Soviet bases on the moon. The moon is not hollow. Space is not a projection. This list can go on and on and on.



Final problem: education. A few years ago a ahole called ken ham created a “museum” called “the ark”. It is a building on creationism. Anti natural-selection “science” rules there. Now there is Florida. Land of the “Stop WOKE Act” it was made because WoKIsM was in the school. The WoKIsM is teaching about racism. Other problems in education include not giving kids challenges. I am one of the lucky kids. I was in a gifted program. And than I experienced the reality of what American education is like. I went into all GATEs class( gifted and talented education) which almost every single kid was in at least one. So boring. I read books for half of the class, unless we were taking tests, which was often. I was bored out of my mind. If this is how the rest of the U.S. is, than we have a big problem.