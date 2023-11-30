2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing You’ve Ever Seen In A Hospital?
Some injuries are kinda "don't ask, don't tell" but what's the weirdest thing you saw in the hospital, and what do you think they were in for?
This post may include affiliate links.
A brain. I mean like they were calmly pushing a man on a bed through the corridor with his head open. Clearly cut open by a surgeon. and not just a little hole but a 10x10cm opening with the brain clearly visible. It was so cool and freaky at the same time
At one of the best hospitals in Greece, they had this cycling 7-minute advertisement for the hospital featuring male surgeons in their 40s, male radiologists in their 50s wearing glasses, and young men assisting patients into various high tech scanning equipment. Meanwhile, I was on the Infectious Diseases ward, with almost all female doctors, and the highly revered head doctor...also a woman.
Not that Greece is patriarchal or has any sexism...