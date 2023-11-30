Some injuries are kinda "don't ask, don't tell" but what's the weirdest thing you saw in the hospital, and what do you think they were in for?

#1

A brain. I mean like they were calmly pushing a man on a bed through the corridor with his head open. Clearly cut open by a surgeon. and not just a little hole but a 10x10cm opening with the brain clearly visible. It was so cool and freaky at the same time

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#2

At one of the best hospitals in Greece, they had this cycling 7-minute advertisement for the hospital featuring male surgeons in their 40s, male radiologists in their 50s wearing glasses, and young men assisting patients into various high tech scanning equipment. Meanwhile, I was on the Infectious Diseases ward, with almost all female doctors, and the highly revered head doctor...also a woman.

Not that Greece is patriarchal or has any sexism...

Joe Russo
