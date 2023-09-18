1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Reason Why You Got Banned?
Ah, yes, online bans. Whether it's getting muted or banned, we've all probably experienced it at least once. Some reasons make sense, while others don't. This article will discuss the more absurd reasons why people have been banned. I once got banned for a day just because I said 'ur mom lol xd'.
This post may include affiliate links.
I talked about the SW reboot. Just replace Snow with Brown. And White with Sand. Then replace seven dwarves with seven pronouns. Apparently Bp said people could find this “offensive” even tho it’s a joke said everywhere. But half the other sh*t we say doesn’t get banned.