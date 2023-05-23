#1

My father has multiple godchildren that he does not see/I have never met.



We were driving through our city (his hometown) and he mentioned that he and his friend (who I had never heard of before) used to bike alongside the stream we drove by. I asked him if they had lost contact, and he said no, they'd remained friends until I was born, but stopped talking.



Me being curious, I asked what happened (I was worried it was me being born), and he told me that his friend had a crazy girlfriend/ex who he had been trying to get away from/take custody of their children from for years. Eventually, the friend kind of just stopped fighting, and told my dad that they were together again.



Now when I say the girlfriend was crazy, she was crazy. She thought my dad was trying to break her and his friend up (he wasn't, he was helping him with the legal stuff since he was in law school but that was it) and sent him a letter to his house threatening to either harm or kill him (he wouldn't say).



At this point, my mom was pregnant with me, so my dad gave his friend a choice-cut the girlfriend out of his life, and he'd continue helping him with the custody stuff as best he could, or keep seeing her and lose my dad. His friend chose her, and my dad cut off all contact with him, and moved to a different address.



I really hope that the kids are okay, from what I heard it sounded like their mother (the girlfriend) was mentally/verbally abusive, and I wouldn't be surprised if it got psychical as the kids grew up. Sadly, my dad never told me any names, so I can't look them up and see if they are okay.



(side note: my dad tried to call CPS, but his friend wouldn't cooperate and sided with the girlfriend)