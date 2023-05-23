3submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Strangest Thing You’ve Found Out About A Friend, Family Member, Or Neighbor By Accident?
Sometimes we stumble across information about people we know and it takes us totally by surprise. What's your story?
My father has multiple godchildren that he does not see/I have never met.
We were driving through our city (his hometown) and he mentioned that he and his friend (who I had never heard of before) used to bike alongside the stream we drove by. I asked him if they had lost contact, and he said no, they'd remained friends until I was born, but stopped talking.
Me being curious, I asked what happened (I was worried it was me being born), and he told me that his friend had a crazy girlfriend/ex who he had been trying to get away from/take custody of their children from for years. Eventually, the friend kind of just stopped fighting, and told my dad that they were together again.
Now when I say the girlfriend was crazy, she was crazy. She thought my dad was trying to break her and his friend up (he wasn't, he was helping him with the legal stuff since he was in law school but that was it) and sent him a letter to his house threatening to either harm or kill him (he wouldn't say).
At this point, my mom was pregnant with me, so my dad gave his friend a choice-cut the girlfriend out of his life, and he'd continue helping him with the custody stuff as best he could, or keep seeing her and lose my dad. His friend chose her, and my dad cut off all contact with him, and moved to a different address.
I really hope that the kids are okay, from what I heard it sounded like their mother (the girlfriend) was mentally/verbally abusive, and I wouldn't be surprised if it got psychical as the kids grew up. Sadly, my dad never told me any names, so I can't look them up and see if they are okay.
(side note: my dad tried to call CPS, but his friend wouldn't cooperate and sided with the girlfriend)
Several years ago, I received a letter from a Children's Services agency in another state, asking me if I was related to two children whose names I didn't recognize at first. When I showed the letter to my wife, she remembered that that they had lived in the same apartment complex as we did several years before, and that the boy was the same age as our oldest daughter. They played together often. We responded that we knew the children but weren't related to them. We guessed that since every apartment in that complex had the same street address, they connected our former address to theirs. This made us curious as to why they were looking for relatives of these children. A quick internet search told the story. Their father believed that he had caught their mother cheating on him and he unalived her. Dad was now in prison and Mom was gone, so authorities were looking for relatives with whom to place the children. Our daughter had played with their son many times both at our home and at theirs. We had talked with the parents on multiple occasions. We had no idea he was capable of such a thing. The kids would be young adults now. I hope they got placed in a good situation.
That my paternal grandma is weird as f**k. She gave me some underwear as a gift a few years ago and they originally had a little plastic pearl on the front but my grandma decided to cut it off so that she could sell them and make money. She also demanded it back a while ago for some reason. I also found out that when I was 12, she found a groom for me who I would marry once I’m of legal age to do so. Honestly everything she’s done is very weird and she’s a huge narcissist as well and belittles people who are not her