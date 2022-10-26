Hey, new BP mate here!

Because times are tough and sometimes we just need a smile, what's the most wholesome thing that's happened to you?

Have a lovely day.

#1

The neighbours little kid (5/6yo) started sending me drawings of her and her family and their dog.

AussieVetAndPhysicist
#2

Day before Christmas break and I couldn't find a whole unit's worth of papers for English in 8th grade. Like I found the folder but not the papers. Eventually I emailed her and told her that I just couldn't find it. This was her response "Well I saw you working on it in class everyday, so I know you did it. I'll give you a 100% on it, Marry Christmas!" I was so stunned

Chickens are fluffy
