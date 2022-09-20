Have you ever been told a lie that just doesn't make sense? Or you can't believe what someone just said? It happens to everyone, so what's the most outrageous one you've been told?

#1

My late older sis told me I was adopted and showed paperwork to prove it. Being a teen, I didn't know it was handily forged fakery courtesy some forms her friend got somehow. I was devastated for weeks. Decades later, some still think I was adopted. I wasn't. DNA, I'm 100% same parents as she had. I even heard "But she's not your real sister/dad" at funerals. FYI, if I *had* been adopted, that's still a sh*tty thing to do, but since I wasn't?

Leo Domitrix
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
1 week ago

That was a really mean thing your sister did to you. Hugs Leo.

#2

As a child, my parents kept telling me that I was worthless, stupid, lazy; that I didn't deserve anything and nothing good would become of me. That they were ashamed with me, and that they had spent too much for my upbringing.

Years later - I moved away from my toxic family and started going to therapy. Today I live in my own an apartment, I got promoted several times at work, I love my job, I got to travel through the whole Europe, and I can afford almost everything they had told me that I "didn't deserve". And most important - I found my inner peace.

Alexia
Jynxiecat
Jynxiecat
1 week ago

So glad you got out of that environment and did not allow it to shape your whole narrative.

#3

If you work hard, you can be or do anything. It's really not true. That isn't something I'm saying because I think anything is owed to me. I think it's just a dangerous thing to say to kids who don't understand that there's a fine print.

There are a specific set of circumstances that have to happen in order for that dream to come true and it's possible that no matter how hard you work you might not get there. There's also a narrative on instagram, facebook et al of people who live these 'amazing' lives that you will never be able to keep up with or live up to or afford. It's causing people to build a resentment because they see some influencer or celebrity with little to no talent and they then question, 'why can't I be that? Why can't I be like them?' But a lot of it is a lie.

With some things, it's about who you know. With others it's about having the capital to be able to do it, so for instance, you may be able to take an unpaid internship for a year at your dream company, but only if you can afford to do that. You need to have someone who can take care of you for that year or someone's couch you can sleep on. Some people don't have that option. Some people have to work from the minute they turn 16 and can't afford to take time off even with some savings.

A lot of rich people have their companies handed to them because it's in the family. So they get the benefit of great schooling and they start training for that business as soon as possible. They also have their rent paid for have a trust fund while they do that. They also get there without ever having to start at the bottom, or only have to do that for a very short time to 'save face'. At 26 they take over a million dollar company. No matter how hard that person works, they still had astounding advantages that you and I will never have and if they had to work 1 week in one of our jobs they'd kill themselves. But they are often the first ones to blame poor people for their own lot in life. They forget about everything they got to skip over on their way to where they are.

You're constantly made to feel like you're somehow lesser because you didn't have the same opportunities.

Don't get me wrong, some people really do start from nothing and work hard to build an incredible life but I would bet that no one gets there alone, and not without help of some kind and some luck that simply might not be available to you. Or the dream you have is simply not within reach for you because of other circumstances in your life.

Kate Jones
Ziera
Ziera
6 days ago

This comment has been deleted.

#4

" You're fat enough to look like you gave birth to 3 children"
I was 12 when my dad said this. Height 148cm and 50kg. I saved myself when he said that and got very bad stomach issues which I'm still suffering with. He said this because I was VERY skinny as a kid and gained weight at 12. I GAINED WEIGHT FOR MY GROWTH SPURT DURING PUBERTY. My father was ignorant and didn't know this so he ended up hurting my feelings so bad that even though I'm 17 now I still remember EACH AND EVERY hurtful word he has said to me. To this day, I'm uncomfortable to shop for clothes because I get reminded of those days. I'm now 164cm tall at 55.7 kg and although I'm happy with my body I still cry when I remember his words. Be careful everyone!! Words really do matter! Here are some things he said
(I was eating a chocolate because of period cramps when he said look at you you're eating all the time. Girls you're age are gorgeous at 5'5 and maintaining a healthy weight. You look like a troll)
(I was sleeping when he told me my belly is so big it looks like it's laying beside me)
And when I confronted him about this and told him this was why I starved myself he told me he never said that and got mad and told me to stop making up lies about him..he told me this was why everyone hates me. Ever since then, my relationship with my father has never been the same. The most outrageous lie was when he told me to stop making this up (my mom didn't know about this till then and she was there at the time so he didn't want to make himself look bad. Sorry for the essay folks just needed to get that out

Fadhuwa Hussain
Fadhuwa Hussain (Submission author)
Fadhuwa Hussain
1 week ago

(starved myself not saved) oops

#5

That commercialized health care is an advantage to the patient.
(Never believed it, of course)

Panda Boi
BBsparkster614
BBsparkster614
6 days ago

I don’t know what this is but just the sound of it

#6

That your "permanent record" in primary school will matter and follow you forever.

Alias Fakaname
Kate Jones
Kate Jones
1 week ago

omg this is a big one. If i could do it over again, i would have told myself to get my GED, go to community college for 1 year and get great grades, then apply for scholarships. And graduate by the time I'm 19. Or if I don't want to go to college for something specific, apprentice for a trade for those 4 years I'm still living at home and once I hot 18 you get can licensed in the trade and start working for someone making good money right away or even start my own business within a few years. If you know for sure that school is not for you or that you know you want to work in a specific field that does not require college... get your GED as soon as possible. I would say to finish middle school, 8th grade. But 15 or 16years old... get out. It's a waste of time. You aren't going to remember anything you learn in those last 3 years so you might as well use them to learn your chosen trade.

#7

My ex husband told me that his family had connections with the mafia and that if I ever tried to leave him that he would disappear with our son and I would never see them again. I left him and he didn't disappear.
After we divorced he told my son that he was on an experimental komodo dragon treatment for his necrotic pancreatitis and he only had 6 months to live. This was several years ago. He is still alive. 🤦

Jynxiecat
Nash Nopper
Nash Nopper
1 week ago

wow what a moron!

#8

That I’m ok and it’ll pass.PTSD mixed with other mental things will never go away (for me). Love to all you pandas ❤️

Autistic apricot
FrillyDragon
FrillyDragon
6 days ago (edited)

PTSD can be treated but you're right, sometimes it never goes completely away. It's tough... have it myself. Praying for y'all with it too.

#9

"I'm from the government, and I'm here to help you."

Daniel Yamada
Kurt Wolfe
Kurt Wolfe
6 days ago

Taken from Ronald Reagan who started all the BS that got us to Trump and a very divided nation. Thanks Ronnie...

#10

My boyfriends Mom said she had cancer. She lost a bunch of weight (she was morbidly obese & found a Dr. Feel good to give her hella powerful drugs) Had her husband and son at her beck & call 24/7 because she “needed help”and was SO weak & sick. Gaslit the whole town, had everyone giving her attention, flowers, home cooked meals, etc. Boyfriend & I could never go out(“what if she fell?!) but she loved having us both there to listen to her monologues. This went on for 2 years! We were dumb teenagers, but shouldn’t the adults have noticed something wasn’t right? They finally did, it all came out (suprise! No cancer!) and my boyfriend had to leave town because of the shame. (I went with him- happily married for 40 years) We tried to forgive her when our kids came along. She started the same old c**p, and we finally completely cut her off.
SO, big big biiiiig lies.

Hagen Radcliffe
LittleWombat
LittleWombat
5 days ago

Some people are so desperate for attention it's sick and criminal. I'm sorry for your experience but so glad you and your husband left that craziness and have had your own happy life away from it!

#11

I love you. (The lie that always gets me...)
I respect you.
I'll pay you back.
I'd never cheat on you.
Will you marry me?
I want to spend the rest of my life with you.
I'm sorry, I'll never do it again.
I'll never hurt you.
I just want to see you happy.
I was just drunk....
There's nothing going on between us.
That person doesn't mean anything to me.
You can trust me

Brandie Litchfield
Kira Eggert
Kira Eggert
5 days ago

This all hit a soft spot😞

#12

that i'm okay

Jeffery
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 week ago

You are not okay, but that is okay. A lot of us are not okay.

#13

that the world is just fine ITS NOT FINE U MORONS WAKE UP

EeveeExpertShadow
Sardonyx_3
Sardonyx_3
6 days ago

:( - We aren't ALL morons.

#14

I’m not cheating on you and never would. Said by my now ex husband. Backstory: we were married for 9 years, together for 11 and had 2 daughters together. We had a somewhat open relationship to avoid cheating as he had a reputation from his past. There were many rules but the main one was, you don’t do anything behind the others back. Not only did he cheat behind my back but he brought her into my home to help me with the kids after a surgery I had as my ex was an over the road trucker and couldn’t be there with me. She stole my phone while I was sleeping and text herself from it making it look like I was selling her my pain meds from the surgery. In the end, I didn’t get in any trouble as I still had the pills I was supposedly selling but she sure tried multiple things to have me put in prison so she could take over my roll (her words). Karma got her in the end as she was charged with perjury and soliciting an officer.

Mushroomlover
Misty Moon
Misty Moon
6 days ago

Wow. What a piece of work! Glad you didn't get into any trouble.

#15

Earth is flat.

Freya the Wanderer
Misty Moon
Misty Moon
6 days ago

Lmao

#16

"No daddy, I didn't eat your cake".
My then-3-yr-old daughter with wide, innocent eyes betrayed by about a half-pound of chocolate cream smeared around her face.

UKGrandad
P.A.B.
P.A.B.
5 days ago

Cutest, by far 😀

#17

That my little brother gets treated the same way I did at his age- I had a kindle and he currently uses a Playstation or Nintendo, a television, a Kindle(hes broken two kindles in the past, the one he uses right now is actually taken from my older bro), and an iPad daily, he's on an iPad rn if you were wondering. He also isn't expected to do anymore and leaves messes everywhere, and biting, hitting, and screaming are okay because he doesn't know better.

TheHalloweenTeen
darqemm
darqemm
1 week ago

I was the eldest, so I shopped thrift stores (you can imagine the teasing at school) while my brother and sister wore designer clothes. I feel ya.

#18

When I was in elementary school, the teachers told us that if we stepped on the grass, the fire alarm would trip. Me being the curious idiot I was, I tried it and stepped on said grass.

Fire alarm wasnt tripped and because its grass. My guess is they didnt wanna clean grass blades

NotAlyx69
Ziera
Ziera
6 days ago

This comment has been deleted.

#19

everything that comes out my sisters mouth is a lie, i swear, these are some of the things she has said, she can see dead people, she was abducted by aliens, shes in a choir and the churches are fighting over her to join their choir, her kids are autistic and aspergers, theyre not fyi, never even seen a dr about it, omg she has had every ailment going, one time she said she took speed, i used to when i was a dumb kid and you cant eat on it, so she says this then says im starving, that shes on first name terms with people from BAFTA, omg the list is endless, i just shake my head lol

Gemma jones
darqemm
darqemm
1 week ago

Is she mentally ill?

#20

"Easy opening"

Pandalea
Jynxiecat
Jynxiecat
1 week ago

Lol....."one size fits all"

#21

That the ultra-religious will go to heaven, the rest of the world will burn.
That LGBTQ+ people are 'sinful' and 'an abomination'.
That the Bible was 100% correct.
It's a 2,000+ year-old book. Translated from many different languages. That says that women are inferior, and it's 'right to own slaves'.

Sardonyx_3
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
6 days ago

I would rather spend eternity with all those interesting and fun people who are "doomed to hell" than with those boring, stiff-necked good-for-nothings that are said to go to heaven.

#22

That she didn’t know how all the quarterly reports got into a coworker’s rarely used extra file cabinet because she sent them out to the clients when she said she did, and then when she said she had no idea how the petty cash box she was responsible for ended up under another coworker’s desk in the trash can - EMPTY. Or when she told the arbitrator during her attempt to fight her termination that her grandmother had died which made her miss work for two weeks, but was not able to call in to work because she was too upset.

Kiki Boomboom
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
12 hours ago

This comment has been deleted.

#23

You’re just too sensitive. Stop wearing your feelings on your sleeve. Have heard this all my life, especially when I react to an unkind or untrue comment. Smh

Alaskatgal
Hagen Radcliffe
Hagen Radcliffe
5 days ago

Yup, this is a frequent gaslight by people who get called out or caught. I used to allow it to get at me. NO more! It took many years and many lessons from lying, shifty, selfish d.heads. I only hope that fellow “softies” realize that the other guy is wrong. Keep being yourself- don’t let them knock you down!

#24

You can get rich as a "consultant" for an MLM

SparkleFarts
Freya the Wanderer
Freya the Wanderer
5 days ago

MLM, pyramid scheme. Borzoi, Russian wolfhound. Mountain lion, puma.

#25

That it’s “hamburger” in my spaghetti. It was not. It was octopus. For some reason my Dad didn’t think we’d know the difference if he just SAID it was hamburger.

Cammy Cat
BBsparkster614
BBsparkster614
6 days ago

Hamburger sound worst to be honest, but I’m not a big pasta person in particular

#26

Bald guys never get dates!

Peej Maybe
Hagen Radcliffe
Hagen Radcliffe
5 days ago

Sean Connery. Patrick Stewart. Bruce Willis. I could go on…….

#27

Recently got myself into a situation where I was giving someone a chance despite my inner voice telling me it wasn't going to go well. I don't really make friends easily-mostly because I stay away from people in general. So, when I do interact with people, I give everyone a chance. I don't like being judged so this is my way of avoiding being judgmental myself. That being said, I'm sure you've already figured out how problematic that can be. Anyhoo, all was going well, thought we finally had a friend that we could trust and one that was a good person. Until he found a gf that was a drunk and encouraged him to stay off the wagon himself. He disappeared for several days and kinda left us high and dry-which bothered me but I was willing to let it go. That is until he came back very upset with some story about "bad people" and "having to do what he had to do" yet never saying anything in detail except for he had to break someone's ribs. Come to find out a few days later when his gf and her friend showed up to tell him off and to yell at us for letting him use our phones to call/text her, that the person whose ribs he broke was hers. He had kept her drugged and drunk for several days while keeping her pretty much hostage because he thought he could buy time to get her ribs healed before anyone figured out what really happened. Lucky for her she's got friends/family that wouldn't stop trying to get ahold of her or who knows what worse things could've happened. It's not only his lying to us about the situation with his gf that pissed me off or the ghosting all while this was going on but the fact that he would always tell my husband how much he's learned from him about how to treat women that makes me sick! Not to mention those few days between what he was telling us and finding out the truth about what happened, he was totally sh*tfaced the whole time and kept slipping in truths about things he'd been lying to us about the whole year we knew him! Smh

Misty Moon
BBsparkster614
BBsparkster614
6 days ago

There’s a difference between being judgemental and going with your gut. If someone seems edgy, don’t go with them.

#28

Once had a roommate, she'd only been there a couple weeks when my phone bill came. Except I didn't get it. Got a notice saying it hadn't been paid. Called the phone service, and when she heard me tell them I hadn't recieved a bill, she overheard me and
Immediately said " I didn't take it"
Which I hadn't even considered.
But when my new bill came from when she moved in, it turned out, that while I was a work, and she was Supposed to be at work, she was sitting on her A**
Calling family in New Jersey. All day.
She went away for a weekend and never came back, so I ended up getting a second job to pay that bill. Never saw her again. Burned her personal belongings. Gave her dog away.

H.L.Lewis
Susan Mercurio
Susan Mercurio
6 days ago

She took off and left her DOG?

#29

That she was sitting on a window sill on the 2nd floor and fell out of the window and her boyfriend ran down the stairs and outside and caught her before she hit the ground. Who was this amazing boyfriend you ask? Bret Hart, the wrestler

Shiloh Casey
Misty Moon
Misty Moon
6 days ago

I was thinking the boyfriend was The Flash, lol.

#30

That I was depressed and the only way to ever get better was to pump my system full of semi addictive drugs. These 'Professionals ' didn't do their research. If they did,they would have realized I was more suicidal than depressed. Sure I Have PTSD but that doesn't mean I'm automatically depressed. I have trouble sleeping ,because I'm an insomniac. I have been since I was little. And now people who actually need the meds I'm taking can't get them because gealthcare decided to waste them on me.

Report

9points
Jude Fire
POST
BBsparkster614
BBsparkster614
Community Member
6 days ago

People believe that trauma, depression and suicidal thoughts can be solved the same way. I’ve had all three, they’re very different. (Ps I’m better now)

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#31

I am fine not sad at all

Report

9points
YourCausalGayRedPanda
POST
Jocie (she/they)
Jocie (she/they)
Community Member
6 days ago

Its ok. We're here for you. Many of us are also not ok, and that's ok

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

The Bible x

Ben Stubbs
#33

"I don't date black girls."
1. I'm mixed not black so the logic for turning me down didn't make sense. He literally could have just said he wasn't interested in me.
2. Cut to 6yrs later ran into him in a burrito shop with his three mixed kids and his black wife.

Hales M
anon panda
anon panda
6 days ago

It shows he's changed though

#34

That any one person is inherently "better" or "superior" to another. It's complete stupidity

Torrey Walters
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
2 days ago

Einstein definitely would have been better than me at math, so there's that.

#35

Everything Alex Jones said ever.

Jocie (she/they)
P.A.B.
P.A.B.
5 days ago

Hallelujah!!!

#36

That all Asians are Chinese. Nobody educated me about this.

Ally100
PinkPeppered Squid
PinkPeppered Squid
3 days ago

WOW, that is terrible

#37

My roommate in the DV program. Pathological liar, meth addict. One day, she tells me that the 311 song "Amber" was written for her & bc of her. She says she met the lead singer one night and he fell for her. She says he kept running his hands through her long red hair & that's why he wrote it. The next morning she was digging through the dumpster (she was in it!) and I remember thinking "I don't think she's his type." I could be wrong though.😉

Elizabeth Rose
#38

Life is fair.

D Stone
#39

As told to me by my Ex Husband. He said he was part of a special team put together by the local gang task force. His job was to start gang wars between different factions in the hopes that they would end each other with out getting civilians involved. Yeah, He didn't have a job. I looked past this and many other bright red waving banners because young and naive. Eventually, I did leave him. I explained that the rent was paid until the following month and that I'd be out by that weekend. He could get a roomate (mistress) and stay or move out, that the lease could be broken because he had technically lost his job (he had quit) He just had to tell them that. Years later, I ran into the leasing agent and we got to talking. She told me that he had said he joined black hawk security and was being deployed. She didn't believe a word of it and just put it down that he was unemployed. She laughed when I told her that yeah, and he moved back into his mom's house where he lives to this day. smh

Whitefox
Jynxiecat
Jynxiecat
5 days ago

Lol.....sounds like you're ex husband and my ex husband are in the same club.

#40

You want always have a calculator on you, absolutely b******t

alias D.
Misty Moon
Misty Moon
6 days ago

Lol, tbh this was Very true before cellphones.

#41

"Quit now and cake will be served immediately."

Ploploplop
P.A.B.
P.A.B.
5 days ago

I definitely would have fallen for that cake story and quit immediately!!! 😆

#42

"She's just a student"

Pittsburgh rare
#43

It's not you, it's me.......
complete bs

Teddy Webbles
#44

That if you don’t think about it the pain will fade and eventually you will forget it. Ok how do you not think about something? Cause as soon as you think about not thinking about something then you’ve thought about it and it’s ruined. Cause I think about it EVERY DAY and it happened 20 plus years ago. So yea. I’ll stop thinking about it asap.

Wonderful
#45

Someone's probably already said this but:
Told my parents I was straight

tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
Charlotte m
Charlotte m
2 days ago

Actually you are the first

#46

That the US is great.

Nordic And Sneezing
#47

One of our friends once tried to convince us that she was abducted by aliens. You could see she made c**p up as she went along. She misinterpreted the looks on our faces for belief. It was utter disbelief as we could see her made up c**p extended to her own baffled brains. Needless to say, not friends anymore.

Charmaine Swart
#48

I once had three people try to convince me they were Swedish princesses in hiding.(we were in elementary school at the time) they all looked so much like their parents too! I finally asked one of the girls mum and she disproved it

Raccoon
Local foodie
Local foodie
1 hour ago

I’ve fallen for this one, said she was the oldest of prince Williams kids. Actually believed her cuz I was a dumb 8 yr old

#49

I watched gremlins when I was little and it scared me. My older sister told me that anyone under the age of five had to stay awake for a week because if I fell asleep gremlins would come out of the ceiling and eat me alive. On the second night I cried because I couldn't stay awake and thought I was going to die.

Meep :b
#50

Not me, but my brother. He was dating this girl who I did not like, not that that's relavent. She was mean and BONKERS! But the most outrageous thing she did was 'coming clean' to my brother about her past relationship. She told him that she used to date Usher. They broke up years ago, but apparently they still talk sometimes. Well the last time they spoke Usher kissed her. My brother was dumbfounded and didn't know how to respond so he yelled at her "How could you do this to me!?" He obviously didn't believe her, but he was young (19 at the time), but I still make fun of him and we joke about it 15 years later.

Bonesko
#51

Not exactly outrageous, but when I was a kid, like 8, I was walking into my dad's bedroom and saw a light on in a closet. I opened it and saw plants. He saw me, closed the door, I asked him what he was growing. He told me 'I'm growing tomatoes.' It wasn't until I was a teenager that I realized that they weren't tomatoes, but marijuana plants.

Bonesko
#52

That your opinion matters
You know how everyone is always saying ‘you should share your opinion’ while also stating that ‘you don’t need to share your opinion’
Usually when I’m expressing myself I get told that it’s ‘wrong’ because a majority believes otherwise and it just gives a crappy feeling when you feel invalidated

I once shared to some friends that I wasn’t a fan of Taylor Swift (they were) and one of them literally sent me a plethora of messages telling me that no one cares that I dislike her, I don’t need to say it
Then she had the audacity to end the rant by saying she wasn’t trying to invalidate anyone, she was just trying to say my opinion didn’t matter :D

AutumnSong2009
#53

When I was little, like 6 or 7, I was told that video games would make my brain melt. And I believed it.

Nolan Young
#54

Conservatives are not being censored by everyone.

Matt C
#55

My Ex told me "Of course I won't use your past trauma against you!" then proceeds to do exactly that!

Jean H.
#56

Becoming an adult would be good.

Solidhog
