We had a small circus set up for a show in my hometown. It was a beautiful warm day so the elephants were getting a bath out in the sunshine. A passing vehicle backfired and startled this elephant and she took off in a gentle lope down our main street. Her panic was short-lived and within about a hundred yards she calmed down and seemed to enjoy her walk. She was perfectly content to walk back to her bath with her trainer.

#1

Nothing To See Here, Just Taking My Elephant For A Walk In Butte, Montana

Queenie G
