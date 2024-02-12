What the title says. I know this post is practically a magnet for trolls, so please don't engage. They will do so anyway, so just downvote and report.

kpop STANS

nothing wrong in liking kpop but the fans just go way to far.

kpop is not my thing but if i said that to a delulu kpop stan then they would literally go out of their way to suplex me

also some delulu fans legit think that one day a band member is gonna appear on their doorstep and propose to them T_T

disclaimer: im not talking about the music, im talking about the fans. if ur chill and u like kpop , then i respect u man🫡

shanila.pheonix_
