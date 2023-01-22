How many people stay in relationships that are toxic and absolutely not going to change if anything gets worse? Took me 8 years and I should have left in the first MONTH! He slept with multiple people a few times a day! Had 2 children with another woman. Was in a life-threatening accident and had to get surgery. Had a gun pulled on me and broke my hand was on the local news for that one so embarrassing and I still stayed 3 years after that incident to prove my love.

I did grow up in an abusive home and have PTSD and borderline personality disorder. Due to the trauma, I stayed because I thought I would show him I love him and he would stop cheating, stop using me for my money, and stop treating me like I'm an ATM!

I can say today I'm so happy it's been almost two years since I started LOVING MYSELF. My daughter is so proud of me and texted me a few weeks ago saying mom I'm so happy you finally left the toxic man, you deserve so much better than he will ever be. I'm happy that my daughter is strong, her father is amazing and she's in a healthy relationship with love and respect. I broke the cycle of physical child abuse with my daughter and showed her love even when I wasn't being shown love or loved myself. My daughter taught me what real true unconditional love is. Please leave a toxic abusive relationship because my daughter could have followed in my footsteps instead she saved me in more ways than one. I love you BRB love mom.