Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Thing You’ve Missed Out On?
Rules are simple: leave what you missed out on, and leave the reason why you missed out on it.
The birth of my brother. He is 6 years older than me but aint no way that alien like creature was spawned from my mom. Would have loved to see what alien ship dropped him on my parents door
And no its probably not what you think. I believe he is too smart and talented to be a part of the human race. He once decided he wanted to learn how to stand on a ball 15min later hes standing on a ball in the middle of the living room. He has never been injured even tho he once decided it would be a good idea to jump off the roof on to a trampoline for a few hours. and he fell over in the middle of a motocross race and had 5 bikes run over his leg, he only got a bruise. He applied for a job with NASA to be a pilot. like for a rocket ship!! My brain can not comprehend how I am related to this alien of a man
Maybe not too crazy. But it really makes me mad until today: Jezza, Hammond and May were in my hometown shooting "The Grand Tour". All three in their cars drove right by me in the oldtown. I didn't look who's behind the wheel. Later on they stopped by the lake to chat with the fans, only about 3 minutes after the passed me. Well, I found that out after I went home, missing out on the probably only chance to ever meet them.
One time i was out sick, and there was a school dance. A friend i wont name had somehow gotten both drunk and high before getting there, so i missed out on seeing the spectacle that must have happened that night.
(for context: i live in florida) after my parents dropped me off at my first rehab they turned around and went to disneyland for a week. they decided to tell me like, a couple weeks later. i kinda just pretended to be okay with the whole thing.