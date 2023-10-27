Hey! It's been a hot minute. But I am back! And I need some help. I have a big State standard test coming up and need some advice. Please help.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Study continuously for like a week or two in advance and cram right before it.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
polar bear panda
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Best: You need to study, studying is VERY important for tests.
Worst: You should just write on your arm with permanent marker, that way it won't wash off.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
MaximumKarmaSaint
Add photo comments
POST
cassie_9 avatar
polar bear panda
polar bear panda
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Writing with a dry erase marker is good as well so you can rub it off in case there's a teacher

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Best: relax, take time to study, flashcards etc

Worst: if someone dies during testing everyone in the room automatically passes😈

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Do-nut touch da donut
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Get a good sleep and eat a great breakfast. If you are Christian, try saying a Hail Mary before you begin. I’ve found that it calms my mind down and helps my test anxiety. Perhaps if you aren’t religious another chant or maybe part of a song or something may work? Idk. If you have problems with managing time like me, see if you can bring a stopwatch to pace yourself. When they say something like “5 minutes left,” fill in all the bubbles you haven’t already if the test is multiple choice and you aren’t penalized for guessing (like the ACT/SAT), then go back to where you were and go through the questions and erase and refill the bubbles you think are right. That way when it ends at least you’ll already have all the bubbles filled and so you have a chance of getting some things right. If you are eligible for any testing accommodations, take them, I didn’t and I regret it :/

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Red PANda (she/they)
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish