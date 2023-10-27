#4

Get a good sleep and eat a great breakfast. If you are Christian, try saying a Hail Mary before you begin. I’ve found that it calms my mind down and helps my test anxiety. Perhaps if you aren’t religious another chant or maybe part of a song or something may work? Idk. If you have problems with managing time like me, see if you can bring a stopwatch to pace yourself. When they say something like “5 minutes left,” fill in all the bubbles you haven’t already if the test is multiple choice and you aren’t penalized for guessing (like the ACT/SAT), then go back to where you were and go through the questions and erase and refill the bubbles you think are right. That way when it ends at least you’ll already have all the bubbles filled and so you have a chance of getting some things right. If you are eligible for any testing accommodations, take them, I didn’t and I regret it :/