#1

I'll go first. When I was in my freshman year of high school I started dating a boy I knew. He was charismatic, funny, sweet, kind, and had a beautiful voice. We knew each other for a while before we started dating and had a good relationship as friends! He asked me out over the summer break and I said sure! Even though I wasn't really into him, I assumed people could just develop feelings over time... Sorry dude... Anyways we started dating and everything went well for 3 months. But then he started to, well change! He became mega depressed and started talking about maybe (offing) himself because someone really close to him died (he also self-harmed a LOT). I became his therapist and consultant while he got back on his feet mentally. As he got better he became jealous of my male friends and became sure I was cheating on him. I cried a lot. But I was so scared to leave him because he threatened to (off) himself if I did. And I knew he'd do it too. He yelled at me a lot and was so angry when I told him about something that was embarrassing to me(a fictional anime boyfriend who was also a wolf demon hybrid thing that I had in 8th grade). It was a painful relationship to be in but I was afraid to end it... And then the straw that broke the camel's back was that the ENTIRE TIME(after the 3 months) HE HAD BEEN CHEATING ON ME WHILE USING ME FOR FREE THERAPY, SUPPORT, AND MONEY. I broke up with him 3 months later ending our 14-month relationship. Do I see a therapist for the mental load and stress he put on me? Yes. Do I have anxiety and depression because of this experience? Probably. So yeah that was my worst dating experience ever. Sorry for it being so long I really needed to vent because SOMEONE wants to get back together.