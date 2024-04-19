Something random or normal, what has never been brought up in a convo so you can't mention it

#1

yall, is it just me, or do ds characters get killed off based on how difficult they are to draw?? I mean, Sabi's kimono is a pain in the everything to draw, Rui was a walking pain to color, donut man's hair is like torture to draw, and basketball was the hardest top 3 to draw.

Faye Drewit
