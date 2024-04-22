1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Regret Not Saying?
What you wish you'd said or done, yet didn't.
This post may include affiliate links.
To some very specific relatives...
Id like to slap them!
"YOU ARE GROWN ADULTS WITH KIDS! GET YOUR LIVES TOGETHER AND ACT LIKE IT!! BECAUSE U GOTTA ANOTHER THING COMING IF U THINK IMA LET MY COUSINS GROW UP WITH THE THOUGHT THAT THATS HOW ADULTS ACT"
Then id prolly slap em again for good messure
T-T sry for the rant yall
I regret not telling them this the one time i babysat my cousins... i luv my cousins man but yall gotta figure out yalls issues before u bring em around me and yalls kids...