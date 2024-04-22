What you wish you'd said or done, yet didn't.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

To some very specific relatives...

Id like to slap them!
"YOU ARE GROWN ADULTS WITH KIDS! GET YOUR LIVES TOGETHER AND ACT LIKE IT!! BECAUSE U GOTTA ANOTHER THING COMING IF U THINK IMA LET MY COUSINS GROW UP WITH THE THOUGHT THAT THATS HOW ADULTS ACT"
Then id prolly slap em again for good messure

T-T sry for the rant yall

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Do-nut touch da donut
Add photo comments
POST
annamurphy avatar
Do-nut touch da donut (Submission author)
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I regret not telling them this the one time i babysat my cousins... i luv my cousins man but yall gotta figure out yalls issues before u bring em around me and yalls kids...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish