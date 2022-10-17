Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Just Need To Get Off Your Chest?

I'll go first: I am a person made of anxiety and ADHD, pills and supplements, and a record streak of three days without tears. But I am also a person of a lot of hard work. You can post anything, good or bad. I really need to get my head in a space where I feel confident independently. However, I am making a lot of progress in that, and I am very proud of myself! Say anything you want to say to a bunch of strangers on the internet.

No judgment here.