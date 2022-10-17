Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Just Need To Get Off Your Chest?
10points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas4 hours ago

Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Just Need To Get Off Your Chest?

I am an AlienI am an Alien
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

I'll go first: I am a person made of anxiety and ADHD, pills and supplements, and a record streak of three days without tears. But I am also a person of a lot of hard work. You can post anything, good or bad. I really need to get my head in a space where I feel confident independently. However, I am making a lot of progress in that, and I am very proud of myself! Say anything you want to say to a bunch of strangers on the internet.

No judgment here.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
I am an Alien
I am an Alien
Author, Community member

I am a random person on the internet. I try to do good things, make people laugh, and be myself. Face to face. Online I have no idea what I'm going to do. So, who am I? You tell me.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda