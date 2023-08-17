3submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Hate That Everyone Else Loves?
Personally, I'm not a fan of stranger things; Tik Tok hyped it up too much.
Talking about sex, gender, pronouns. Downvote me, I know you will, it’s just my honest humble, not at all rude opinion. Nothing mean in this comment. But you’ll downvote and comment harshly anyways. Wont you?
Coffee. Absolutely disgusting
I'm not a TikTok fan. TikTok's negatives seem to overshadow its appeal. From mindless trends to dangerous challenges like the pass out challenge, it's disheartening to see how easily some content can cross into harmful territory. The way it condenses time into bite-sized moments makes it addictive.
Privacy concerns and the prevalence of shallow content add to the overall concerns.The multitude of TikTokers engaging in cringeworthy activities, like twerking in a Home Depot or deliberately spilling milk on themselves at a Walmart.