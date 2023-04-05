Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, What's Something You Do At Work To Keep Yourself Focused That Works Great But Everyone Else Thinks You're Crazy?
10points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas

Hey Pandas, What's Something You Do At Work To Keep Yourself Focused That Works Great But Everyone Else Thinks You're Crazy?

The Redhead
Community member
Years ago when I was a cashier to stay focused & challenge myself (I have ADD) I wouldn't use the order separators. It made a lot of customers so mad. I'd hidden the dividers on my lane. They said I'd mix their orders; I didn't though. Ironically though if a customer got ahold of a separator & slipped it on the belt I'd for real unintentionally start scanning the next customer's order with theirs happened every time without fail. Weird I know but that's just how my brain works.

