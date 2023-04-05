Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Do At Work To Keep Yourself Focused That Works Great But Everyone Else Thinks You’re Crazy?

Years ago when I was a cashier to stay focused & challenge myself (I have ADD) I wouldn't use the order separators. It made a lot of customers so mad. I'd hidden the dividers on my lane. They said I'd mix their orders; I didn't though. Ironically though if a customer got ahold of a separator & slipped it on the belt I'd for real unintentionally start scanning the next customer's order with theirs happened every time without fail. Weird I know but that's just how my brain works.