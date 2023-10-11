4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Did While Drunk?
Before I was born, my mom once asked my dad if he wanted to have an intimate relationship, and he replied that he already had a girlfriend, referring to their own relationship. This incident is the only time he has ever been intoxicated.
Threw up a lot 🤮 never been drunk since.
I thought I liked sarsaparilla! I hadn't realised until then how much alcohol dulls your tastebuds! It was my best friend's 21st and the only time I've been that drunk. We were going home, my mum was driving and had all the leftovers in the car. I was really thirsty and my mum said to grab one of the drinks near me, which was sarsaparilla. I drank one or two bottles and raved about how good it was! The next day I found another bottle and took a swig and almost spat it out it was so bad, and said I'd never drink it again (which went fine until I tried a root beer, not knowing it was the same flavour).
I took 8 shots of Absolut vodka in a 10 minute period. The only time I blacked out for the entire night and remember NOTHING. I was at a friend's apartment and they had a small party. I woke up at 2 pm the next day (alone in the spare room). Later on, pictures came out and the entire night shows me in random photos playing with a snake and a lizard. Lizard on my shoulder, lizard carried around in my cupped hands like royalty, lizard climbing on my hair and then ball python around my neck the rest of the night. I don't even know where these reptiles came from because I don't remember my friend having any
As an alcoholic, sober two years, there are a lot of funny things that I have done. Once me and a friend went to a bar that had this big discount where you paid a certain amount and then all the beer you had during that night was then free. So I got really drunk and I don't remember the rest of that night, but my friend has told the story of that night over and over. At one point I got up and went to pee, after about 30 mins he got worried and went to the bathroom to find me. When he got in the bathroom he saw me standing by a random guy at the urinal with my arm around his shoulder, just talking about random stuff. This guy then told my friend that apparently I was doing this with every guy who walked into the bathroom. So yeah I got drunk and invaded the space of every guy that wanted to pee that night.
"Before I was born, my mom once asked my dad if he wanted to have an intimate relationship," means If he wanted to have s e x! good grief BP!
