Before I was born, my mom once asked my dad if he wanted to have an intimate relationship, and he replied that he already had a girlfriend, referring to their own relationship. This incident is the only time he has ever been intoxicated.

#1 Threw up a lot 🤮 never been drunk since.

#2 I thought I liked sarsaparilla! I hadn't realised until then how much alcohol dulls your tastebuds! It was my best friend's 21st and the only time I've been that drunk. We were going home, my mum was driving and had all the leftovers in the car. I was really thirsty and my mum said to grab one of the drinks near me, which was sarsaparilla. I drank one or two bottles and raved about how good it was! The next day I found another bottle and took a swig and almost spat it out it was so bad, and said I'd never drink it again (which went fine until I tried a root beer, not knowing it was the same flavour).

#3 I took 8 shots of Absolut vodka in a 10 minute period. The only time I blacked out for the entire night and remember NOTHING. I was at a friend's apartment and they had a small party. I woke up at 2 pm the next day (alone in the spare room). Later on, pictures came out and the entire night shows me in random photos playing with a snake and a lizard. Lizard on my shoulder, lizard carried around in my cupped hands like royalty, lizard climbing on my hair and then ball python around my neck the rest of the night. I don't even know where these reptiles came from because I don't remember my friend having any

ADVERTISEMENT