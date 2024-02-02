#1

Ok. Umm. So, my friends and I were really excited about going shopping together yesterday. Their parents had already said yes. We had planned this a week prior by ourselves. I thought that maybe if I got a good grade on my quiz, my mom would let me go. So, I studied REALLY hard every night so I could get a good grade. And I did! I got a 97% which is an A+ at my school. Then, tonight, I asked my mom if I could go, and she said no. I was REALLY upset because I don't get to hang out with this friend a lot. And then I decided that maybe, because of my stupid ADHD brain I have, showing her my quiz would change her mind. Now, you know I studied a LOT for this quiz and got a really good grade? and usually I get a C+ or a B, and so I show her the A+. For a moment she is silent like she is thinking, and then just says "oh, wow." in the most MONOTONE voice I have ever heard! It was really upsetting. So, I walk away, and now i'm here. So yeah. Thanks for listening. I know this probably isn't what most people's problems are like, so sorry. I just hope this posts gets some love. Thanks...