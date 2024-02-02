1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Are Upset About?
Just write something you are upset about and blow off some steam!
This post may include affiliate links.
Ok. Umm. So, my friends and I were really excited about going shopping together yesterday. Their parents had already said yes. We had planned this a week prior by ourselves. I thought that maybe if I got a good grade on my quiz, my mom would let me go. So, I studied REALLY hard every night so I could get a good grade. And I did! I got a 97% which is an A+ at my school. Then, tonight, I asked my mom if I could go, and she said no. I was REALLY upset because I don't get to hang out with this friend a lot. And then I decided that maybe, because of my stupid ADHD brain I have, showing her my quiz would change her mind. Now, you know I studied a LOT for this quiz and got a really good grade? and usually I get a C+ or a B, and so I show her the A+. For a moment she is silent like she is thinking, and then just says "oh, wow." in the most MONOTONE voice I have ever heard! It was really upsetting. So, I walk away, and now i'm here. So yeah. Thanks for listening. I know this probably isn't what most people's problems are like, so sorry. I just hope this posts gets some love. Thanks...