There’s an area near the center of The Ohio State University campus called Mirror Lake. Along the lake is a walking path surrounded by greenery and natural rock formations. As my then-girlfriend, now-wife (of 30 years), and I were walking by the lake, we heard a noise coming from one of the rock formations. We looked up and this couple were “fully engaged” in the throes of passion. Judging from the sounds, they were just about to finish. That night she and I dubbed that spot as “Get Busy Rock”. It’s been more than 30 years since that happened and we still chuckle about it.