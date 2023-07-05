I love reading the comments when I'm here, ironically I seek the downvoted ones just to see how bizarre they can get.

#1 Honestly I'm so sick of all of the hate on here if all your going to do is hate on someone then why the f**k are you even here!? This is supposed to be a place where we can all get along and be friends but ig the world isn't exactly sunshine and rainbows shooting out of our asses is it? I just wish the hate on here would end

#2 For me it's emoji's, no offense i cant stand them. I mean once or twice it can be fun, but i find spamming them can be obnoxious.

Especially when they really have no need to be there. But that's just my personal opinion i wont downvote for it ^^

#3 The use of “slaaay” can get a tad cringy at times.

#4 Eh. Nothing really. Depends on what the person is saying tbh

#5 Downvotes

#6 Anybody being rude to me. Dissing me. Calling me names. Oh and..idk..telling me that my family secretly hates me or even mentioning my family..but who would say something so f@#$ed up? Hmmmmm..

Peace and love! ✌️🌈❤️🥕🎵🥦🥰☮️