Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Drives You Insane When Reading Comments Here?
I love reading the comments when I'm here, ironically I seek the downvoted ones just to see how bizarre they can get.
So I wanna ask what makes you usually dislike or downvote a comment?
Honestly I'm so sick of all of the hate on here if all your going to do is hate on someone then why the f**k are you even here!? This is supposed to be a place where we can all get along and be friends but ig the world isn't exactly sunshine and rainbows shooting out of our asses is it? I just wish the hate on here would end
I agree its okay to not have the same opinion but some people just take it too far
For me it's emoji's, no offense i cant stand them. I mean once or twice it can be fun, but i find spamming them can be obnoxious.
Especially when they really have no need to be there. But that's just my personal opinion i wont downvote for it ^^
The use of “slaaay” can get a tad cringy at times.
Eh. Nothing really. Depends on what the person is saying tbh
Downvotes
Anybody being rude to me. Dissing me. Calling me names. Oh and..idk..telling me that my family secretly hates me or even mentioning my family..but who would say something so f@#$ed up? Hmmmmm..
Peace and love! ✌️🌈❤️🥕🎵🥦🥰☮️
sigh* I’m gonna try and do this peacefully. Val. I hate you so FCKIN much. And you sure as hell don’t like me. What you said about my family was fcked up and not cool whatsoever. But I think it would be better if we just avoided each other and not commented on each other’s stuff. I’m trying to do this the peaceful way so no arguments occur. If you agree to this, simple comment you agree under this. But if you want to continue to push my buttons then so be it. Just know I tried to resolve this peacefully. I’ll post this a few times so you’re more likely to see it. I’ll also take the hate message out of my bio when I get a confirmed answer, that you’ll agree to leave me alone if I leave you alone. Goes for downvotes too. I don’t downvote and report you, and you won’t downvote and report me. You’re literally the only person on this site I have an actual problem with. So if we could resolve this “issue” than that'd be great.