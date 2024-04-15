Basically, what's something totally random that you just hate that doesn't seem to bother other people?

#1

Pants with patterns on them. Some look cool, but at least in my opinion, patterns or words don't belong on pants!

Emotional_Dumpster
#2

Sound.. specifically that of a tv when its powered on, its so annoying but ofc no one else can hear it so im slowly going insane haha

Do-nut touch da donut
#3

red and green together

Faye Drewit
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
17 hours ago

Oooh, i despise green and purple together lol... how do u do with christmas?

#4

eating

Harry (they/them)
#5

loud noises, especially people talking loudly

Magic poodle
#6

MISINFORMATION.




Ik there’s more ppl not ok w this than I think, but it ESPECIALLY infuriated me whenever those stupid trolls claim so and so study says so and so, but they don’t provide links, and when I search it up myself it says they’re wrong


if y’all ever see them saying the Dutch study proves that a large number of trans adolescents back out of it, that’s a lie. The test group was like 1000-4000 people and the number of people who “backed out of it” is 0.3-0.6%



Have a lovely day x

me myself and i READ BIO AGAIN
