Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Bugs You That Others Don’t Seem To Mind?
Basically, what's something totally random that you just hate that doesn't seem to bother other people?
Pants with patterns on them. Some look cool, but at least in my opinion, patterns or words don't belong on pants!
Sound.. specifically that of a tv when its powered on, its so annoying but ofc no one else can hear it so im slowly going insane haha
red and green together
Oooh, i despise green and purple together lol... how do u do with christmas?
eating
loud noises, especially people talking loudly
MISINFORMATION.
Ik there’s more ppl not ok w this than I think, but it ESPECIALLY infuriated me whenever those stupid trolls claim so and so study says so and so, but they don’t provide links, and when I search it up myself it says they’re wrong
if y’all ever see them saying the Dutch study proves that a large number of trans adolescents back out of it, that’s a lie. The test group was like 1000-4000 people and the number of people who “backed out of it” is 0.3-0.6%
Have a lovely day x